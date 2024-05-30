The President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez hopes Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic will retire from basketball with his former team. Apparently, before being drafted into the NBA, Doncic played for Real Madrid's basketball team.

As per 433 Futbol's Robert Baum, Perez's wish comes after he traveled to Dallas to watch Luka Doncic live in action at the NBA Playoff game last month where the Mavericks faced the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 2018, Luka Doncic entered the NBA after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks. Thereafter, the Hawks traded him to the Mavericks. The 25-year-old who has already achieved milestones has a long way to go.

Luka Doncic's career started with the Real Madrid at 13

Luka Doncic joined the Real Madrid academy at 13. At 16, he made his senior team debut. He won the EuroLeague Rising Star award in both 2016 and 2017. Between 2017-2018, Luka led Real Madrid to their 10th EuroLeague championship and won EuroLeague MVP and Final Four MVP.

To round up the legacy Luka created in Real Madrid, Doncic played a total of 216 games for the team and won 7 titles.

How much does Luca make a year with the Dallas Mavericks versus how much he made in Real Madrid?

Dallas Mavericks pays Luka Doncic more than Real Madrid. In 2021, Doncic signed a 5-year, $207 million contract extension with the team. He earned $37 million for the 2022-23 NBA season. Plus, his salary increases each year. In the 2023-2024 NBA season, Luka possibly made $40 million.

Whereas, as per Reuters, in Real Madrid, Luka's contract was around $2 million for 5 years.

Can Luka Doncic win his first NBA title this season?

The Game 5 between Mavericks and Timberwolves which will take place on May 30 is in favor of Dallas. Currently, Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for the game.

Nevertheless, if he turns up at all, the slim chances that Timberwolves have might take a hit. So, Game 5 would be interesting.

Dallas' chances of winning will increase only if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving collaborate defensively. Plus, hitting open shots would be the cherry on the cake. If the Dallas Mavericks end up winning Game 5, next, the team will face the Boston Celtics in the finals.