Florida Gators' 7-Foot-9 freshman Olivier Rioux Goes Viral While Dunking During Practice: Watch

The Florida Gators basketball team may have just found its next big star—literally. Olivier Rioux, the Gators’ 7-foot-9 freshman, has taken social media by storm after footage of him dunking effortlessly during practice went viral. The Montreal native, who holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager in the world, has been drawing significant attention since he stepped onto the John W. Frost II Practice Court in Gainesville.

In a viral video posted online, Rioux towers over his teammates, effortlessly dunking the ball without even jumping. His immense height and soft touch around the rim have basketball fans buzzing about his potential impact on the court. For a team that has struggled to find a breakout star in recent years, the 18-year-old freshman might just be the answer.

The excitement surrounding Rioux is reminiscent of the buzz that followed Purdue's Zach Edey, who similarly dominated the paint with his towering presence. The Florida Gators are banking on Rioux to have a similar effect on their team, potentially breaking out of a nearly decade-long stretch of mediocrity.

Florida’s recent basketball history has been less than stellar, with just six NCAA Tournament wins since former head coach Billy Donovan left the program in 2015. In fact, the Gators have not produced a household-name player during this period. However, Rioux’s arrival has instilled a fresh optimism that the program could return to prominence.

Advertisement

Despite being a 3-star recruit, Rioux’s towering height gives him a distinct advantage that few players can match. With standout players like guard Walter Clayton Jr. and wing Will Richard returning to form a potent backcourt, Rioux’s presence in the paint could significantly enhance the Gators' play on both ends of the floor.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the atmosphere around the Gators’ practices this season is vastly different from previous years. Players are pushing themselves harder, and the energy in the gym is palpable. Rioux’s ability to dunk without effort was just one moment in an upbeat, high-intensity practice session that also featured drills involving LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, who was a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Rioux’s presence on the court stands out in every way. In practice, he makes other tall players look almost small by comparison, and his ability to move fluidly despite his size adds another layer of intrigue to his game. While Rioux still has plenty of room to grow as a basketball player, the potential is undeniable.

Advertisement

The Gators’ frontcourt depth took a hit when 7'1" center Micah Handlogten suffered a season-ending injury during the SEC Tournament Final. Handlogten’s absence could open the door for Rioux to see significant early playing time, especially with the team looking to make an impact in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Florida head coach Todd Golden will be tasked with developing Rioux’s raw talent, but if the freshman’s potential can be maximized, he could become a dominant force in the SEC. His shot-blocking ability and presence in the paint make him an asset on defense, while his size gives the Gators a unique offensive weapon.