Florida State Football 2024 Schedule and Roster: All You Need To Know as a Gators Fan

The 2024 schedule of the Florida State Seminoles was released in early January and it features some big conference games. That includes a game against Boston College at home, followed by Memphis and Clemson.

Seminoles this season will play against SMU, Duke, Miami, and Notre Dame away from home, and then are scheduled to close their season with a game against their arch-rivals, Florida Gators. Here’s the full schedule of the Florida State Seminoles this year:



Team Date Time Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday (August 24) 12:00 ET (ESPN) Boston College Eagles Monday (September 2) 7:30 PM ET (ESPN) Memphis Tigers Saturday (September 14) 12:00 PM ET (ESPN) California Golden Bears Saturday (September 21) TBA SMU Mustangs Saturday (September 28) TBA Clemson Tigers Saturday (October 5) TBA Duke Blue Devils Friday(October 18) 7:00 PM ET (ESPN) Miami (FL) Hurricanes Saturday (October 26) TBA North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday (November 2) TBA Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday (November 9) 7:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock Charleston Sou. Buccaneers Saturday (November 23) TBA Florida Gators Saturday (November 30) TBA ACC Championship Saturday (December 7) 8:00 PM ET ABC

Roster list:

Emile Aime

Dante Anderson

Julian Armella

Mason Arnold

Ashlynd Barker

Cai Bates

Malik Benson

Ashton Bracewell

Jayden Bradford

Davonte Brown

Jalen Brown

Shyheim Brown

Jeremiah Byers

Mac Chiumento

Omarion Cooper

AJ Cottrill

Brian Courtney

Justin Cryer

Fentrell Cypress II

Jonathan Daniels

Micahi Danzy

Kam Davis

Ja'Khi Douglas

Luke Douglas

Tomiwa Durojaiye

Jaylen Early

Weston Edwards

Bryson Estes

Joshua Farmer

TJ Ferguson

Grant Fielder

Ryan Fitzgerald

Jamorie Flagg

Camdon Frier

BJ Gibson

Brock Glenn

Omar Graham Jr.

Michael Grant

Lamont Green Jr.

Aaron Hester

Timir Hickman-Collins

Donny Hiebert

Destyn Hill

Gav Holman

Caziah Holmes

DD Holmes

Jamari Howard

Conrad Hussey

Tye Hylton

Manasse Itete

Trever Jackson

Darrell Jackson Jr.

Jeremiah Johnson

Xavier Johnson

Jaden Jones

Keiondre Jones

Quindarrius Jones

Marvin Jones Jr.

Edwin Joseph

Grady Kelly

K.J. Kirkland

Ricky Knight III

Kevin Knowles II

Luke Kromenhoek

Richie Leonard IV

Charles Lester III

Earl Little Jr.

Sione Lolohea

Jaylin Lucas

DJ Lundy

Daniel Lyons

Alex Mastromanno

Lawayne McCoy

Zamari McKenley

Dylan McNamara

Malakai Menzer

Elijah Moore

Kyle Morlock

Shawn Murphy

Peyton Naylor

Blake Nichelson

Ben Ostaszewski

Andre' Otto

Cade Papineau

Zay Parks

Jayden Parrish

Patrick Payton

Xavier Perkins

Carson Pielock

Kentron Poitier

Jerrale Powers

Ja'Bril Rawls

Cam Riley

Jacob Rizy

Nick Roebas-Bass

William Ross

KJ Sampson

Robert Scott Jr.

Lucas Simmons

Samuel Singleton Jr.

George Sklavenitis

Maurice Smith

Deuce Spann

Harold Stubbs IV

Willy Suarez

Azareye'h Thomas

Landen Thomas

Lawrance Toafili

Jayden Todd

LaNard Toney

Brandon Torres

Byron Turner Jr.

DJ Uiagalelei

DeMarco Ward

Peter Warrick Jr.

Darius Washington

Jake Weinberg

Jackson West

Christian White

D'Nas White

Amaree Williams

Hykeem Williams

Roydell Williams

Darion Williamson

Advertisement

Some of their key games which are bound to create excitement this season are against Clemson, Duke, and Miami, and all of them leading to the final game of the season against Florida.

Their game against Clemson Tiger on October 5, will be the most important battle as it will set a clear margin in terms of their conference standings. Both of these programs will showcase their top-caliber athleticism. This will be an interesting game as Clemson will try to win whatsoever after losing their winning streak against the Seminoles in the last season.

Then on October 18, their game against the Duke Blue Devils will be an exciting contest as that game might have major implications in terms of championship race for the ACC. The seminoles hold a 22-0 streak of not losing against them, and they would look to keep their record intact.

Then we have another breath-taking contest against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes as their rivalry with Florida Seminoles is renowned for its ruthlessness and its heritage. The home fans will make it difficult for the Seminoles to play against the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

Then another game which is expected to have drama is their last game of this season, which is against their in-state rival Florida. This game would decide their final standing for the 2024-2025 season. The Seminoles in this game need to prove why they are the defending champions.

