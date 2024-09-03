Florida State Football 2024 Schedule and Roster: All You Need To Know as a Gators Fan
Here’s everything you need to know about the Florida 2024 schedule and roster.
The 2024 schedule of the Florida State Seminoles was released in early January and it features some big conference games. That includes a game against Boston College at home, followed by Memphis and Clemson.
Seminoles this season will play against SMU, Duke, Miami, and Notre Dame away from home, and then are scheduled to close their season with a game against their arch-rivals, Florida Gators. Here’s the full schedule of the Florida State Seminoles this year:
|Team
|Date
|Time
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|Saturday (August 24)
|12:00 ET (ESPN)
|Boston College Eagles
|Monday (September 2)
|7:30 PM ET (ESPN)
|Memphis Tigers
|Saturday (September 14)
|12:00 PM ET (ESPN)
|California Golden Bears
|Saturday (September 21)
|TBA
|SMU Mustangs
|Saturday (September 28)
|TBA
|Clemson Tigers
|Saturday (October 5)
|TBA
|Duke Blue Devils
|Friday(October 18)
|7:00 PM ET (ESPN)
|Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|Saturday (October 26)
|TBA
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|Saturday (November 2)
|TBA
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Saturday (November 9)
|7:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock
|Charleston Sou. Buccaneers
|Saturday (November 23)
|TBA
|Florida Gators
|Saturday (November 30)
|TBA
|ACC Championship
|Saturday (December 7)
|8:00 PM ET ABC
Roster list:
- Emile Aime
- Dante Anderson
- Julian Armella
- Mason Arnold
- Ashlynd Barker
- Cai Bates
- Malik Benson
- Ashton Bracewell
- Jayden Bradford
- Davonte Brown
- Jalen Brown
- Shyheim Brown
- Jeremiah Byers
- Mac Chiumento
- Omarion Cooper
- AJ Cottrill
- Brian Courtney
- Justin Cryer
- Fentrell Cypress II
- Jonathan Daniels
- Micahi Danzy
- Kam Davis
- Ja'Khi Douglas
- Luke Douglas
- Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Jaylen Early
- Weston Edwards
- Bryson Estes
- Joshua Farmer
- TJ Ferguson
- Grant Fielder
- Ryan Fitzgerald
- Jamorie Flagg
- Camdon Frier
- BJ Gibson
- Brock Glenn
- Omar Graham Jr.
- Michael Grant
- Lamont Green Jr.
- Aaron Hester
- Timir Hickman-Collins
- Donny Hiebert
- Destyn Hill
- Gav Holman
- Caziah Holmes
- DD Holmes
- Jamari Howard
- Conrad Hussey
- Tye Hylton
- Manasse Itete
- Trever Jackson
- Darrell Jackson Jr.
- Jeremiah Johnson
- Xavier Johnson
- Jaden Jones
- Keiondre Jones
- Quindarrius Jones
- Marvin Jones Jr.
- Edwin Joseph
- Grady Kelly
- K.J. Kirkland
- Ricky Knight III
- Kevin Knowles II
- Luke Kromenhoek
- Richie Leonard IV
- Charles Lester III
- Earl Little Jr.
- Sione Lolohea
- Jaylin Lucas
- DJ Lundy
- Daniel Lyons
- Alex Mastromanno
- Lawayne McCoy
- Zamari McKenley
- Dylan McNamara
- Malakai Menzer
- Elijah Moore
- Kyle Morlock
- Shawn Murphy
- Peyton Naylor
- Blake Nichelson
- Ben Ostaszewski
- Andre' Otto
- Cade Papineau
- Zay Parks
- Jayden Parrish
- Patrick Payton
- Xavier Perkins
- Carson Pielock
- Kentron Poitier
- Jerrale Powers
- Ja'Bril Rawls
- Cam Riley
- Jacob Rizy
- Nick Roebas-Bass
- William Ross
- KJ Sampson
- Robert Scott Jr.
- Lucas Simmons
- Samuel Singleton Jr.
- George Sklavenitis
- Maurice Smith
- Deuce Spann
- Harold Stubbs IV
- Willy Suarez
- Azareye'h Thomas
- Landen Thomas
- Lawrance Toafili
- Jayden Todd
- LaNard Toney
- Brandon Torres
- Byron Turner Jr.
- DJ Uiagalelei
- DeMarco Ward
- Peter Warrick Jr.
- Darius Washington
- Jake Weinberg
- Jackson West
- Christian White
- D'Nas White
- Amaree Williams
- Hykeem Williams
- Roydell Williams
- Darion Williamson
Some of their key games which are bound to create excitement this season are against Clemson, Duke, and Miami, and all of them leading to the final game of the season against Florida.
Their game against Clemson Tiger on October 5, will be the most important battle as it will set a clear margin in terms of their conference standings. Both of these programs will showcase their top-caliber athleticism. This will be an interesting game as Clemson will try to win whatsoever after losing their winning streak against the Seminoles in the last season.
Then on October 18, their game against the Duke Blue Devils will be an exciting contest as that game might have major implications in terms of championship race for the ACC. The seminoles hold a 22-0 streak of not losing against them, and they would look to keep their record intact.
Then we have another breath-taking contest against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes as their rivalry with Florida Seminoles is renowned for its ruthlessness and its heritage. The home fans will make it difficult for the Seminoles to play against the Hurricanes.
Then another game which is expected to have drama is their last game of this season, which is against their in-state rival Florida. This game would decide their final standing for the 2024-2025 season. The Seminoles in this game need to prove why they are the defending champions.