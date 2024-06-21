Floyd Mayweather and Lil Uzi Vert Sued Over Alleged Violent Assault; Rapper Denies Involvement

Can celebrities ever truly escape controversy? In a startling legal turn, Floyd Mayweather and rapper Lil Uzi Vert find themselves entangled in a lawsuit following a violent incident last summer. Despite a rare interaction in a car purchase five years ago, their names seldom cross paths in the headlines—until now.

A New York City confrontation has thrust them back into the spotlight. But was Lil Uzi even there? His camp vehemently denies any involvement. With both stars navigating their own realms of fame, how will this lawsuit reshape their public images?

Did Lil Uzi take turns in beating Ali?

Abdullah Ali has filed a lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather, Lil Uzi Vert, and several members of Mayweather’s Money Team. According to Ali, the incident occurred on June 27, 2023, near a hotel in New York City. Ali claims he was simply trying to film a Mayweather-owned trailer when the situation escalated.

Ali's attorneys, Matthew Blit and Michael Rose explained that Ali crossed the street to get a better view. He began filming as a Rolls-Royce was unloaded from the trailer. Suddenly, Uzi and the TMT members noticed him.

They aggressively demanded he stop filming. When Ali refused, a verbal argument ensued, leading to a violent altercation.

Advertisement

Ali alleges that he was struck by numerous punches and kicks, causing him to fall to the ground. The lawyers say at least ten men, including Lil Uzi Vert, took turns assaulting Ali for more than a minute. The injuries Ali sustained were severe, including knocked-out teeth, which required a hospital visit for treatment.

Also Read: Throwback: Jon Jones Advises Floyd Mayweather to Avoid Cage Fighting

Was Lil Uzi Vert even present?

However, Lil Uzi Vert’s team denies any involvement. A representative for Uzi stated, “Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t know Floyd Mayweather or have any form of affiliation with Mayweather’s Money Team, and was not at the site of the alleged incident.” This statement raises questions about the accuracy of Ali’s claims and whether Uzi was mistakenly identified.

It is still unclear whether Floyd Mayweather was present during the alleged incident. Ali is seeking unspecified damages for the injuries and trauma he suffered. He has also reported the incident to the police, but no arrests have been made so far.

Advertisement

This lawsuit adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding both celebrities. Lil Uzi Vert continues to focus on his music career, while Floyd Mayweather is dealing with public feuds and online trolling from figures like 50 Cent. The case remains open, with both sides awaiting further developments.