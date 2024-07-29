Floyd Mayweather Enjoys VIP Experience at Travis Scott’s Epic Show in Italy

Ever wondered what it's like to feel the ground shake at a concert? This week, Milan experienced just that. Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour brought the city to life, and the crowd's energy was so intense that locals mistook it for an earthquake. Among the VIPs feeling the vibe was none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

He wasn't just there to watch; Mayweather got the all-access pass, mingling backstage with Scott himself. Can you imagine hanging out with Travis Scott before he hits the stage? Well, Mayweather didn't have to imagine. How's that for a night out?

Mayweather flaunts half-million dollar watch at concert

Floyd Mayweather's evening at Travis Scott's Milan concert was nothing short of spectacular. Decked out in an Avi & Co. watch valued close to half a million dollars, Mayweather enjoyed the perks of being a VIP. This wasn't just any watch, though; it was a statement piece, one that screamed luxury from every angle. He wisely chose to stay away from the general chaos, watching the show from a vantage point that only a select few could access.

As Travis Scott took the stage, the intensity ramped up. Performing his hit FE!N eight times back-to-back, the crowd's reaction was explosive, literally shaking the ground. Mayweather, along with other attendees, felt the surge of energy that only a Travis Scott performance can deliver. It's no wonder the local Milanese thought there was an earthquake!

But Mayweather wasn't the only star soaking up the limelight. NBA superstar James Harden was also spotted among the VIP crowd, adding another layer of star power to the night. The presence of these celebrities highlighted the allure of Scott's Circus Maximus tour, making it a magnet for high-profile figures looking to experience an unforgettable show.

The night was a thrilling blend of music, celebrity, and spectacle, perfectly captured in the interactions backstage. Mayweather and Scott were seen deep in conversation, likely discussing music or maybe plotting a collaboration—who knows? But one thing's clear: Mayweather's experience at the concert was as elite as it gets, combining top-tier entertainment with the comfort and exclusivity befitting a champion like him.

Mayweather accused of ordering attack on fan who filmed him

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing serious allegations after an incident where he supposedly ordered an attack on a bystander filming him. According to a lawsuit detailed by In Touch, the scene unfolded dramatically on a public sidewalk. William Rodriguez-Mercado, the plaintiff, claims he was merely filming Mayweather and a companion jogging towards him when the situation escalated.

"Defendant Floyd Mayweather Jr., upon realizing that he was being filmed, became enraged and immediately confronted [William]," the lawsuit states. It didn't stop there. Mayweather allegedly shouted to his entourage, "He's filming. Take his f***king phone. Get him."

Following Mayweather's command, several men reportedly bolted from nearby SUVs to confront Rodriguez-Mercado. This legal battle paints a stark contrast to Mayweather's celebrated status, wrapping him in controversy once again.

Will these legal challenges affect Mayweather's public image and lifestyle?