Floyd Mayweather Praises Jake Paul’s Ability to ‘Steal Money’ Ahead of Mike Tyson Bout

Jake Paul has everyone talking again. This time, it's because Floyd Mayweather had something to say. What does a legend like Mayweather think of Paul’s upcoming fight with Mike Tyson? He thinks Jake Paul is "stealing money." But is that really a bad thing? Mayweather actually finds Paul’s hustle “kinda cool.”

He admires how Paul has turned boxing into a cash machine. So, is Jake Paul just in it for the money? Or is he changing the game? Mayweather’s comments have fans wondering if this November fight is about more than just the sport. Is Jake Paul playing the system, or has he mastered it?

Floyd Mayweather recently opened up about Jake Paul's upcoming fight with Mike Tyson, and he didn't hold back. In an interview with Treasure Hustle, Mayweather praised Paul's ability to generate big paydays, even if he’s a bit skeptical about the methods. "What he’s doing is kinda cool," Mayweather said. "If he can continue to steal money and they match him the way they match him, I can’t knock his hustle."

Originally, this highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was set for July. However, it had to be rescheduled due to Tyson facing health issues earlier this year. Now, the bout is locked in for November, and Paul is eager to step into the ring.

Jake has been vocal about this fight, hyping it up as a major event. He’s called it a “dream matchup” and insists it will be a spectacle that fans won’t want to miss. Paul’s confidence is clear, and he’s not shy about promoting the fight. "I'm the king of this," Paul declared after his recent victory over Mike Perry. "After Mike Tyson, let's make it happen."

Mayweather’s comments add an interesting layer to the narrative. While he might see Paul as stealing money, it’s clear he respects the hustle. With the November fight back on track, Mike Tyson is gearing up for his return to the professional ring. At 58, Tyson knows some might question his ability to compete, but he’s confident this bout with Jake Paul is more than just another match .

"This is what the world really needs right now," Tyson said during an appearance on *IMPAULSIVE*. He added, "The pay-per-views prove it, right? So, that’s the truth." Tyson also addressed the unconventional pairing, acknowledging that it might seem odd to some. "Look at a YouTube guy, look at me, but look what we brought here. That’s not funny at all," he asserted.

Despite his confidence, Tyson isn’t underestimating Paul. "I take him extremely serious. These people don’t take him serious," Tyson admitted. For those doubting his readiness, Tyson had a simple challenge: "If you think I’m too old for this fight, you need to come tell me in my face."

So, what do you think? Will Jake Paul’s hustle continue to pay off, or will Tyson’s legendary experience be too much for him to handle?