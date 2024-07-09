Floyd Mayweather Wishes Good Luck to LeBron James’ Son Bronny After Being Drafted By Lakers in Bizarre Fashion

In the NBA, a historic event is about to unfold. The oldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in last month's 2024 NBA draft. As the first father-son duo to play together on an NBA team, they are now prepared to create history.

In the meantime, "The L-Train" has inked a $101.35 million, two-year contract extension with the Lakers, solidifying his billionaire status as one of the select few athletes in the world with a net worth of $1 billion or more. One of the most successful boxers, Floyd Mayweather, had words for the King and his son.

After spending only one season at the University of Southern California, where he played 25 games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, Bronny signed a seven-and-a-half-million-dollar, four-year contract with the Lakers. Floyd Mayweather wished the father and son luck when he learned that they might play together.

What did Mayweather say about LeBron James?

In an interview with Fight Hype conducted before Curmel Moton's most recent event, Floyd Mayweather was asked what he thought about Bronny and LeBron James sharing the court. Mayweather said, “I want to see all young athletes do good. Why not? You know I had my time, just like LeBron had his time. LeBron still got his time—he’s still performing well and we still want to see LeBron do good as well as his son.”

Additionally, he expressed his thoughts regarding LeBron's $101 million contract with the Lakers. When pressed to discuss the amount LeBron will receive, Mayweather replied, “I’m proud of him no matter what. I’m not here to count another man’s pocket.”

How much will Bronny James make with the Lakers?

In contrast to some of the league's best prospects, Bronny James' NBA contract is anticipated to be rather standard. According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny James has signed a $7.9 million contract with the Lakers that is guaranteed for four years, with a team option for the fourth year.

Of this total, $5.4 million is guaranteed, and there will be a team option and a trading ban in place until December 15, 2025, during the fourth year. Bronny's contract details, which have an average yearly value of $1.975 million, also show a strong salary foundation for a late second-round selection.

