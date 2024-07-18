‘Focus on Football’: Fans React as Travis Kelce Travels to Germany to Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Travis Kelce traveled far to cheer for his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour concert in Germany, and fans had some strong reactions amid the NFL training camp. While the rookies and the quarterbacks were ordered to attend the mandatory training session, the tight end wasn't expected to be holding hands with the singer as she performed at the Veltins Arena.

The adorable couple was seen holding hands as they walked out, probably their last outing ahead of the three-time Super Bowl champion joining the Kansas City Chiefs practice session while the football season is around the corner.

Fans react as Travis Kelce travels to see Taylor Swift perform in Germany

Travis Kelce couldn't resist seeing off his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift while she performed at the Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen. The attendance marked Kelce's 13th time at the tour. However, some fans anticipated him to be preparing for the upcoming NFL season instead.

The video of the power couple spending time together while the three-time Super Bowl champion keeps his hands on her waist is going viral. A fan, on the widely circulated clip, wrote, “Omg he ran away from summer camp.”

Another wrote, “As a Chiefs fan, I was shocked to see him there. He’d normally be at training camp now.”

One wrote, “That’s beautiful and all, and I am truly happy for both of them, but as a member of Chiefs Kingdom, it’s time for him to get his ass home and focus on football.”

Another user wrote, “I was waiting for his camp entrance yesterday. Well…”

One remarked, “He was there because he had nothing else to do. It wasn’t football season!”

Travis Kelce will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs training camp soon

The Kansas City Chiefs are in full swing as they have already started their training camp while Travis Kelce was in Germany to support Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour.

The rookies were already ordered to attend the mandatory practice session along with the quarterbacks. Star QB Patrick Mahomes was caught throwing passes to teammate and rookie Louis Rees-Zammit.

The players are scheduled to practice at the camp at Missouri Western State University from Sunday, July 21, until Thursday, August 15. The reporting time for the practice will start at 9:15 a.m. local time.

Talking about Kelce, the 34-year-old will be joining the team anytime soon. The three-time Super Bowl champion will be returning to his daily hectic life ahead of the action-packed NFL season.

Amid the break, Swift and Travis were able to spend some quality time together; however, it won't be the same when he goes back to Kansas City and the 14-time Grammy winner continues her record-breaking concert.

The Chiefs kick off their season against the Baltimore Ravens at home on September 5, which will be followed by a match against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15.

The franchise, which is looking for a three-peat this season, will kick start their away season on September 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, followed by a match against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 29.