Following Taylor Swift's $100k Donation To Chiefs Parade Shooting Victim, Patrick Mahomes Visits Children's Hospital

The Super Bowl parade was a disaster with 22 people getting injured and 1 dying on the spot. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made donations to help the Chiefs parade shooting victim. Swift gave $100,000 to a charity that helped raise funds for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Kansas City radio DJ who died in the tragedy.

On Thursday, the day after Lopez-Galvan, 43, died on the grounds of Union Station, her relatives put up a GoFundMe campaign. Swift sent $50,000 twice. She wrote, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

Travis Kelce also donated $100,000 to two daughters of the Reyes family, who got shot. On Thursday, the Reyes Family made a GoFundMe with the help of the organizer Katie Martinez to gather money for the medical treatment of two sisters injured in the shooting. The post wrote, “This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds.”

Patrick Mahomes with his wife visits the hospital

Patrick Mahomes alongside his wife, Brittany, paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital on Friday. They were there to show their love and support for those who got hospitalized following the shooting at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

Malik Jackson of Fox 4 KC shared two photographs of Mahomes and his wife with the Reyes family, whose kids, ages 8 and 10, were injured by gunshot wounds to their legs. In the post, he said, “#KCSTRONG Below are photos of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes - after visiting with two of the shooting victims. An 8&10-year-old shot while celebrating their hometown team. The family tells us both are ok but have a long road to recovery. @fox4kc”

Following Wednesday's horrific shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, the team announced the creation of an emergency response fund. The KC Strong Fund's proceeds will benefit the shooting victims, their families, and first responders, as well as violence prevention and mental health support programs.

