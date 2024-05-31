Footage of Kyrie Irving Stomping on Celtics Logo During His Nets Days Goes Viral After Mavericks Beat Timberwolves

Following their Monday night victory over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have been waiting for the conclusion of the Western Conference Finals to find out who their final opponent of the season will be. It was made known that Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks would face the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals following their victory in Game 5 on Thursday night.

What did Kyrie Irving do to get viral?

This series has a ton of storylines, the main one being Irving's return to Boston on the biggest stage available in the league. One of the reasons Irving is unpopular in Boston is that, when he was a player for the Brooklyn Nets, he was caught stomping the Celtics logo at TD Garden. Naturally, after Dallas secured their spot in the Finals, that picture went viral. It turns out that the picture has a fascinating Mavericks twist that has drawn a lot of attention from fans.

Why is Kyrie Irving hated so much by Boston Celtics fans?

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before announcing with confidence that he would re-sign with the team in the upcoming offseason before the 2018–19 campaign began. After that team failed to advance to the conference finals, Irving took a U-turn on his commitment and signed a free-agent contract with the Nets, joining forces with Kevin Durant. Irving has been Boston's biggest public enemy ever since.

Fans have booed Irving harshly whenever he has returned to TD Garden since leaving the C's, and they became even more enraged when he was seen stomping on their logo during Game 4 of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

