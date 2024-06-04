LeBron James entered free agency in 2010. And, that is when the New York Knicks were desperate to sign a contract with him. The team also went on to create a recruitment video for King James. The Knicks' fanbase was also excited to see the four-time NBA champion come into New York and give them a title.

Interestingly, LeBron James opted for the Miami Heat. And, now, a decade later, the former Knicks power forward, Zach Randolph is spilling the beans about how the New York Knicks traded away a lot of players including him because the team expected LeBron James to arrive in the team.

Which key players did the New York Knicks trade to clear space for LeBron James?

The New York Knicks traded Jared Jeffries to Houston for Tracy McGrady's expiring contract. They also traded Nate Robinson and Marcus Landry to the Boston Celtics.

Logic behind Lebron James' Miami Heat move in 2010

As per reports, LeBron James' meeting with the New York Knicks lacked a clear vision. Most importantly, James wanted to join other big free agents, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in the Miami Heat to form the 'Big 3.'

Turns out, LeBron's strategy worked. Miami Heat won two back-to-back NBA championship titles in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, James became the Finals MVP for the first time. And, in 2013, he won his second consecutive Finals MVP award.

Why did LeBron James leave the Miami Heat?

One of the major reasons LeBron James left the Miami Heat was to join their hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second stint. Apparently, he wanted to give them an NBA championship title.

Plus, the Miami Heat's dominance had dipped. Dwayne Wade started aging and Ray Allen retired. Additionally, there were alleged reports that LeBron James and Heat president Pat Riley about contract negotiations.



There were a lot of criticisms aimed at King James for leaving Miami and heading to Cleveland. A popular point of contention was LeBron departing a winning team to likely maintain loyalty to his hometown.