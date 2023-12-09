Former 14 times WWE champion seriously injured during the recent edition of SmackDown

Today's edition of Friday Night SmackDown was special as it was the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown—a special edition of the WWE show designed to honor and tribute the soldiers of the United States.

The show was stacked with former champions and stars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Ownes, Charlotte Flair, Damage Ctrl, The Bloodline, and many more.

Former women's champion Charlotte Flair was booked to face another former champion and newest member of Damage Ctrl stable, the empress of tomorrow, Auska.

The match was fast-paced and fans were enjoying seeing the queen wrestle the empress of tomorrow. At one point, Flair took a moonsault from the top rope to the outside of the ring and her knee got locked and she started to walk with one leg.

According to fans and experts, the top rope moment injured Flair’s knee. Fans in live attendance are now posting videos of Charlotte Flair during the commercial.

The former champion was caught yelling in pain and telling about her bad knee and she was then assorted backstage by officials.

Fans are now reacting and praying for Charlotte Flair’s health and recovery. There is no official word from Flair and company about the nature and severity of the injury.

Major plans for Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 40

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of a legendary pro wrestler who is widely considered the first-ever global heel ( bad guy ) in the pro wrestling industry. Flair followed in her father's footsteps after her brother left the world tragically.

She carried the Flair legacy and name for her brother and father. She started her pro wrestling journey in WWE in 2012. And then, with her hard work and dedication to the industry, she made her way to the top.

She captured the WWE women's championship 14 times and her father, who has captured WWE the most times in history (16 times), believes she will break his championship record.

A recent report suggested potential major plans for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40. The report suggested The Queen could potentially face her former friend and greatest rival, The Man Becky Lynch.

