Former 49ers Tashaun Gipson Breaks Silence on 6-Game Suspension for Violating NFL's Ped Policy

Tashaun Gipson broke the silence following his six-game ban for violating the NFL's PED policy. The former San Francisco 49ers safety was involved with performance-enhancing drugs, leading to the suspension, which will be enforced from the start of the regular season. After spending two seasons with the 49ers, Gipson entered free agency this year.

Despite the ban, he can sign with any team and participate in training camps and preseason games. However, Gipson remains a free agent, still looking for a team to sign him. Following his suspension, Gipson took full responsibility for his actions but maintained that he believed he consumed the drug within the NFL’s policy.

Tashaun Gipson addresses the controversy

Through his agent, Tashaun Gipson gave a statement, explaining that he took the supplement once, believing it would be completely safe and compliant with the league’s policies.

Sharing his views, Gipson said, “It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it.”

However, there is still room for Gipson to sign with any team. But uncertainty looms over him. With his age and the ban being significant factors, questions remain about his presence in the upcoming season.

Free agent: Tashaun Gipson

Thirty-three-year-old Tashaun Gipson was a Pro Bowler in 2014. In his 12-year tenure with the NFL, Gipson played for five different teams: the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, he started 16 games for the 49ers and was a strong force on the team’s defensive line. However, if Gipson signs with any team, he will have to sit out the first six games, which could be a restricting factor for his future in the upcoming season.

Gipson accepted his mistake of consuming the drug: “The NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game.”

Only time will reveal Gipson’s future in the NFL, and his current statement might convince the league to lift his ban.