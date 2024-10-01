Former 7-Foot Cavaliers Forward Joins Houston Rockets: Details Inside

Not too long ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to bring in the promising seven-foot forward, Thon Maker, although that move actually happened in 2020.

Thon Marial Maker, born on February 25, 1997, in South Sudan, is a professional basketball player currently playing for Al Riyadi Club Beirut in Lebanon. Standing 7 feet tall, Maker was selected 10th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Between 2016 and 2021, he played for three NBA teams, earning recognition for his playoff performances. Maker has also represented South Sudan’s national team but recently announced he would not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to issues with FIBA clearance.

Maker’s arrival excited fans, as he was one of the most intriguing players in the NBA. However, he never fully reached his potential and eventually faded out.

His last stint in the NBA was with the Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season.

Now, Maker has found a new opportunity and is aiming to revive his NBA career. He has reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Houston Rockets.

NBA insiders Kelly Iko and Shams Charania were the first to report the news of Maker’s agreement with the Rockets.

During his single season with Cleveland, Maker struggled to secure a significant role, playing in only eight games. In those limited appearances, he averaged 9.5 minutes per game, contributing 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Thon Maker's time with the Cavaliers may not have worked out, but he remains a fascinating basketball player. With his size, he handles the ball effectively, drives to the rim, and uses his height to finish. He has also shown the potential to hit shots from the perimeter.

Now, at 27, Maker is once again pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA. While it's unlikely that he will secure a spot with Houston, he has an opportunity, which is all a player can ask for from any team.

If Maker fully taps into his potential, he could become a valuable bench asset for the Rockets.

Throughout his career, Maker has played for three NBA teams. Drafted 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016, he spent over two seasons contributing to the team's growth. In February 2019, the Bucks traded him to the Detroit Pistons, where he continued to showcase his abilities until the end of the 2019-20 season. He then signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2020-21 season, but after just eight games, he was waived in January 2021. Each of these experiences has helped him develop as a player.

It will be interesting to see what Maker can achieve with this new opportunity. Though Cleveland no longer has ties to him, fans will likely still support his efforts to make it back into the league.

