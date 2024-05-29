Ethan Page Signs With WWE After Surprising Debut on NXT

The latest episode of WWE’s developmental territory, NXT, was a complete package of shocking moments, surprise appearances, and a thrilling conclusion to the show’s festivities with the emergence of former AEW star Ethan Page.

As witnessed, Meta-Four member Noam Dar was mysteriously attacked and this week, it was his fellow member Oro Mensah who found himself at the receiving end of a similar attack. This led to the female member of the group, Lash Legend confronting the stable’s rival, NXT Champion Trick Williams at the insistence of another member, Jakarta Jackson.

Lash Legend did just that in the aftermath of the main event that saw Trick Williams and his partner, Je’Von Evans secure the victory over Gallus. As Williams denied the allegations upon being confronted by Lash in the ring, the lights in the Capital Wrestling Centre went out.

What happened after the lights came back at the end of the WWE NXT show?

Just as the lights came back, Trick Williams was attacked from behind by the former AEW star and popular wrestling attraction, Ethan Page. The dangerous superstar continued the assault on Williams, laying him down on the mat and hoisting the NXT championship high in the air.

Following the show, Ethan Page continued to mock the man he took out on the show, Trick Williams, by borrowing a line from his playbook.

Has Ethan Page signed with WWE?

According to Fightful, Ethan Page had signed with WWE as revealed by their sources to them. However, it is unclear at the moment if he was released from his AEW contract or if it expired. Moreover, Page kept his appearance to himself and also did not participate in the NXT show rehearsals for the night.

It was also noted that the WWE higher-ups were highly impressed by the debut of Ethan Page

with the main roster, insiders also expressed their excitement at Page joining the company.

Furthermore, with Ethan Page targeting the top dog of NXT i.e Trick Williams, it seems that WWE will be pushing Page to the moon with his first feud against the NXT Champion for his title that could come as soon as the Black and Gold brand’s special event in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex, NXT Battleground.

