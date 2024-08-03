Former Bengal Receiver Reveals Caleb William Is in Talks With Brady’s Body Trainer, Says, “I Know Caleb Spoken With Alex”

Caleb Williams, the first overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, is trying to turn the Chicago Bears into winners for the first time since the 1980s, and he is already using a program developed by none other than NFL legend Tom Brady.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, recently revealed that Caleb Williams is in talks with Brady's former personal massage therapist and business partner, Alex Guerrero, after following Brady's diet for a few months.

The coaching and conditioning that a rookie quarterback receives is one of the best predictors of his success in the NFL. Having the correct coaching team, not to mention trainers, may make a huge difference in helping him attain his full potential.

Caleb Williams, who just signed the largest NFL rookie contract , is doing the same. His obsession with Tom Brady, or inspiration from this NFL star, drives him to perform the same things TB accomplished throughout his playing career. He recently revealed that he was on the TB diet and is currently working with Alex Guerrero.

In a recent episode of the Speak Podcast, former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh revealed information about Caleb Williams. He stated, "I know Caleb has spoken with Alex several times over the phone. They've talked a lot for some hours on the phone on just... things you should do, things you should look for."

And why not? After all, NFL legend Tom Brady's "body coach" is former personal massage therapist and business partner Alex, who is a little behind in his physique and fitness, which has kept him on the field even after turning 40.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh said, "I believe it's clever. Anyone who believes Tom Brady is the finest at the position. The greatest to ever play. I'm attempting to replicate everything he does." Caleb's fixation with TB makes it clear that he also wants to train hard to make himself worthy enough to stand anywhere near Brady’s legacy.

Although once in 2017, Bill Belichick revoked Guerrero's team rights, prohibiting him from boarding the Patriots' team aircraft and denying him game-day sideline access. This action emphasized the contrast between Brady's personal training techniques and the team's established strategy. Brady, on the other hand, maintained his position, citing Guerrero's approaches for his success.

Caleb is also following TB's diet since the TB12 approach entails adhering to a strict diet while valuing adaptability and flexibility, and the effects are undeniable. The diet, according to Brady's website, demands that plates be 80% plant-based and 20% animal-based. Williams listed a handful of the foods he must avoid, including white rice, wheat, red sauce, and sugar. The idea is to minimize inflammation and, as he says, "stay healthy."

Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons and won seven Super Bowl trophies, two of which he earned in his forties, which seemed unthinkable at the time. Brady retired from the Buccaneers and the NFL in 2022, but he returned before the next season. In 2023, he officially retired and moved on to the next chapter of his career. To add to his already great NFL career, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in a Buccaneers jersey in 2020.

