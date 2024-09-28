Former Boston Celtics Star Feels Knicks Will Regret Karl-Anthony Towns Trade; DETAILS Inside

The player that one would think is the last piece of their championship puzzle was finally acquired by the New York Knicks after years of rumors and an eventual pushing of their chips to the center of the table. Karl-Anthony Towns was acquired in a blockbuster trade for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a heavily-protected first-round pick. This is a significant acquisition, particularly since training camp is about to start in a few days.

Social media is overwhelmingly filled with opinions about how unfairly the Knicks won the trade. Maybe this belief has some validity. After all, with Mitchell Robinson's injury issues, New York is getting the best player in the deal, and at a position of need as well. But according to retired NBA player Evan Turner, the Knicks may come to regret trading away two key rotation players in Randle and DiVincenzo.

“New York, Yall gone wanna keep [Donte] and Julius,” Turner posted on his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Turner did not fully articulate why he thought it would be preferable for the Knicks to retain Randle and DiVincenzo. However, it's easy to see why the Knicks might be hesitant to part with those two reliable rotation players.

To start with, Randle has been a rock for the Knicks, helping them regain their relevance at the start of the 2020s. Although his three-point shooting and shot selection are generally lacking, he still contributes significantly to the team's offensive workload and has embraced Tom Thibodeau's coaching style. In addition, he can create plays for others, and given his stature, the opposition may find it difficult to match up with him.

In the meantime, DiVincenzo has developed into one of the NBA's top shooters. He gained confidence in a starting role during his rookie campaign with the Knicks, and he proved to be a valuable asset as one of the league's top high-volume three-point shooters (3.5 made threes on 8.7 attempts per night).

