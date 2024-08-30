Former Celtics Champion Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis' Three-Year Prison Sentence Over Fraud Postponed to Finish Film

Former professional basketball player Glen “Big Baby” Davis, known for his time with the Boston Celtics, has been granted a temporary reprieve from his impending three-year prison term to allow him to complete a documentary film project about his life.

This postponement follows Davis's conviction for fraud in Manhattan federal court, where he was found guilty of defrauding an insurance plan for NBA players and their families.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni granted Davis an extension to begin serving his three-year, four-month prison sentence, delaying the original deadline to report to prison until October 22. This decision was made after Davis's attorney, Brendan White, explained the need for the postponement to complete the documentary film project, citing difficulties in arranging interviews with professional teammates and colleagues crucial to the film’s completion.

White also mentioned the potential for film revenue to contribute significantly to the $80,000 in restitution that Davis is required to pay.

In acknowledging Davis's financial obligations, Judge Caproni expressed hope that the film project’s optimism about financial rewards is warranted. This marks a departure from the delayed cooperation and failure to address underlying problems that Caproni highlighted during Davis’s sentencing, suggesting a willingness to provide him with a chance to make amends through alternative means.

During his May 9 sentencing, Davis spoke of the impact a career-ending injury had on his life, stating that he had been struggling for the past several years after basketball was taken away from him, leading to feelings of losing his identity.

His lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, described Davis as having faced a series of misfortunes, including financial struggles, painting a picture of a once-successful athlete grappling with significant challenges.

Prosecutor Ryan Finkel acknowledged Davis's basketball career, citing him as “probably the most successful basketball player” caught in the insurance conspiracy due to his tenure with a championship team.

Davis, who is 38 years old, played for the Celtics, Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2007 to 2015 and was a key player in Louisiana State University's run to the 2006 NCAA championship game.