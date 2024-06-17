Former Champ Says Conor McGregor Pulling Out of UFC 303 Fight Is ‘Actually a Really Good Sign’

Why did Conor McGregor pull out of UFC 303? Is it a good sign? Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo thinks so. On the Pound 4 Pound podcast, he shared his thoughts on McGregor's withdrawal. According to Cejudo, McGregor is taking his comeback more seriously than ever.

The cancellation of the pre-fight press conference hinted at trouble. McGregor's statement cited "obstacles outside of our control." Speculations grew after his consistent partying weeks before the fight.

Ariel Helwani revealed McGregor's injury occurred just before the Dublin press event. Cejudo believes McGregor wants to be 100 percent for his return. Is this the new, improved McGregor fans have been waiting for?

Did McGregor get cold feet?

Amid speculations and disappointments, Henry Cejudo's perspective shines a hopeful light on Conor McGregor's decision to step back from UFC 303 . During a candid conversation on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo explained his viewpoint to host Kamaru Usman, presenting a different angle on the usual narrative surrounding fight withdrawals.

"Let me put it to you this way, Kamaru," Cejudo began, adding, “The fact that Conor McGregor has to pull out is actually a really good sign.” He went on to explain that the Irishman might be “killing a little bit of his ego, and now he’s taking it a lot more seriously than ever."

Henry continued to state that the fight would happen, but McGregor is at a point where he wants to make sure he’s at 100 percent, as this comeback for him is “real.”

Usman's Perspective

Kamaru Usman nodded in agreement, acknowledging the inherent challenges and realities of being a professional fighter. "There’s no such thing as 100 percent; as fighters, we always go in there with bumps and bruises," Usman replied.

Usman further noted that McGregor's choice was significant enough to indicate his desire to present his best self to fans. McGregor wanted to ensure he was fully prepared, even if it meant postponing the fight.

So, what do you think? Is McGregor's decision a sign of a more dedicated fighter ready to make a spectacular comeback?