Former Champion Praises Alex Pereira for Accepting Short-Notice Championship Defense at UFC 303

We are just days away from witnessing one of the most thrilling pay-per-view events of this year: UFC 303. The card underwent a major shake-up in the last couple of weeks, which almost revamped it.

Initially, former two-division champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to make his much-awaited return to the UFC octagon and was set to square off against sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a five-round fight at the welterweight division.

Unfortunately, the headline fight at UFC 303 between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled after McGregor injured himself in a sparring session while preparing for his upcoming return bout.

The company worked hard to find a worthy replacement for the main event fight at UFC 303. After considering multiple options, UFC ultimately got a yes from UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a short-notice championship defense.

Recently, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski made a prediction video for the UFC 303 event, where he hailed Alex Pereira for accepting a short-notice championship defense against a dangerous opponent like former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka.

Alexander Volkanovski expressed, "Pereira, he is defending his belt. He isn’t just fighting anyone. He is defending his belt on short notice. I am sure he would have got a good paycheck. But it just shows you what type of guy he is."

He continued, "You do not see many champions like this. There are a few of us that were fighting as regularly, defending regularly. There are some people who want to choose the right fights, the right timing, and whatnot. Alex Pereira isn’t one of those guys."

Volkanovski is the best candidate to know the risk of taking a short-notice fight. Last year, Alexander Volkanovski accepted a short-notice fight at UFC 294 against Islam Makhachev after Charles Oliveira had to pull out due to an injury.

Taking a short-notice fight proved lethal for Alexander Volkanovski, as he got knocked out for the first time in his UFC career. Later, the knockout rust kept him weak, and he lost his championship after a reign of half a decade against Ilia Topuria at the UFC 303 extravaganza.

UFC 303 Match Card

UFC 303 is now a completed new card after Conor McGregor, who was the main event, and Jamahal Hill, who was in the co-main event bout, had to pull out due to injuries. Conor McGregor broke his leg’s pinkie finger, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill injured his knees.

The company added Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka to the card as the main event for the light heavyweight crown and many more. Here is the compilation of matches UFC has announced for UFC 303:

Main Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (welterweight)

Prelims Card

Joe Pyfer vs. Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira; (bantamweight)

