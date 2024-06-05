Former Champion Ready to Step In if Conor McGregor Withdraws from Main Event Fight Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303? Find Out

After hosting some of the best UFC cards so far this year, the UFC is all set to host another massive card, UFC 303. Former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to headline the card and will face ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler in a five-round fight at the welterweight division.

But there has been some tension regarding Notorious' status for quite some time. It began when UFC suddenly canceled the first press conference for UFC 303 in Notorious' home country, Ireland. The event sold out, and it was scheduled for Monday. But got canceled on short notice, just hours away from the event, which shocked many fans.

Later, multiple reports broke that Conor McGregor was behind canceling the event at the last minute, and even Michael Chandler was informed about the situation just moments before he was about to fly out to Ireland to attend the presser.

Conor McGregor himself then tweeted and apologized to fans for the inconvenience. He informed them there were multiple reasons for canceling the event at the last minute, and he even calmed fans by hinting the fight was still on.

McGregor tweeted, “In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

Now, the buzz and tension among combat sports fans is spreading like wildfire as UFC and ESPN reportedly deleted major posts about UFC 303 from their platforms. According to some, Conor McGregor is allegedly injured and can pull himself from the fight.

Recently, the Former UFC champion has agreed that he is ready to replace Conor McGregor if he withdraws from the fight against Michael Chandler.

The former champion is none other than ex-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The Great picked a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev last year, which worked exceptionally well for him as he got knocked out. Later this year, he lost his championship again via knockout. Fans and experts believe that accepting a short-notice fight was a bad idea for Volk.

Since then, fight fans have started a meme in which someone pulls out of the fight; Alexander Volkanovski will be the replacement.

While talking to Submission Radio, Volkanovski accepted he could replace McGregor if he pulled out of the fight.

Volkanovski said, “You're hearing all these whispers, what's going on with Conor McGregor and what not. Maybe they need a late notice replacement again, so I'm always keen to throw my hand up.”

Alexander Volkanovski wishes to fight Dustin Poirier

At UFC 302 pay-per-view, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier fought for the championship gold for the third and potentially last time in his UFC career and was, unfortunately, unable to finish his story of becoming the undisputed UFC championship. He has announced that this might be the last time fans see him in the octagon.

But many fans believe Dustin Poirier will come back soon after taking a break and can then pursue some money fights. Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski reacted to the possibility of fighting against Dustin Poirier in the future.

Volkanovski expressed, “Dustin looked great, He thinks he might be retiring. Not sure, maybe, just maybe, depending on what I'm doing; obviously, I want to fight later in the year."

He further said, "I don't know exactly what's happening. I don't want to wait too long either. So if the timing works, maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight. I know he wants good, fun fights. We've got a lot of respect for each other, and I think that would be a massive fight. That's something I'd be willing to do."

The fight between these legendary fighters could be a show to remember, as both of these fighters are known for throwing volumes at their opponents. Only time will Alexander Volkanoski get into money fights that he wishes against the legend of sports.

