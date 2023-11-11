Former champion WWE champion to join The Judgement Day soon: Report

Judgement Day is currently one of the top factions on the roster of WWE. The faction was initially formed by the former world champion the rated r superstar Edge. and Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were the first two members alongside Edge.

Later, Finn Balor joined the faction and they kicked Edge out of the faction. Calling that this faction has no leaders. The fourth member of the stable was Dominik Myestrio. He joined the group after Clash at the Castle. JD McDongha is partially stable and is working as an associate.

According to a recent report by WON WWE is considering making the stable even more powerful and is considering adding a former WWE Champion to the stable for the Survivor Series war games match.

“Drew McIntyre being on Judgement Day’s WarGames team at Survivor Series is under consideration” via WON.

The former champion revealed Drew McIntyre is not responding to him

Former champion and leader of faction Nexus Wade Barrett is currently working as a commentator for the Red Brand. He appeared on the After The Bell podcast of Corey Graves and talked about Drew McIntyre.

“I texted Drew at the end of the show at Crown Jewel, 'Hey, I'm sorry man. If you wanna have a chat, or get a beer sometime, let me know. We'll talk it through. Just wanna make sure you're doing okay.' I got no reply.

Wade further expressed, I don't know where Drew's head is at right now. He turned up at WWE RAW this past week. They tried to interview him, but he just turned around, got straight back up in his car, and drove off. So, I don't know what he's thinking. I know he's hurting right now. I am concerned for him. If I can get in any form of contact with him, and he replies, I will let you know.”

WWE has been teasing Drew McIntyre’s heel turn now for a long time and Survivor Series 2023 is going be the last pay-per-view of the year and start of the run of heel Drew McIntyre.

