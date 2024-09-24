Former Clippers Player Opens Up About Paul George's Transition to Philadelphia 76ers: 'I was glad'

In the 2023-2024 NBA season, Paul George played 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.1% from the field, 41.3% from three-point range, and 90.7% from the free-throw line. His performance earned him a spot in his ninth All-Star game, reflecting his ongoing influence in the league.

However, before the new season, George made a bold move by leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Former Clippers swingman Quentin Richardson commented on George's decision during an interview with ClutchPoints, acknowledging that George sought to maximize his earnings while still competing for a title.

"I wish PG the best. As former players, we understand that this is a business. You have to get what you believe you're worth, and you have to live out that four-year contract. So, you need to make the best decision for yourself and your family. And he’s in a great situation."

"He's in a position to compete for a championship. I'm glad he's over in the East and not facing our guys here. But sometimes, moves like this happen. The most important thing is that he handled it well with Kawhi, and their friendship remains strong. They talked about it, and Kawhi supported him. That’s what matters most, and we wish him well."

Advertisement

Throughout the last season, George faced ongoing speculation about his future after he declined to sign a discounted contract extension with the Clippers, unlike Kawhi Leonard.

The 76ers eagerly signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract, allowing him to join recent MVP Joel Embiid and standout guard Tyrese Maxey. This move positions George as a crucial player on a team expected to compete for a title immediately.

Former Clippers point guard Baron Davis believes George's exit will have minimal impact on the Clippers, referring to it as a "blessing in disguise" during an appearance on Scoop B Radio.

"Paul George is my guy, my brother, so I'm always player-first... but for the Clippers, who knows? Sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise because now they’re forced to play through Kawhi and James Harden. They have two superstars, added some solid players in free agency, and I think they picked up a sleeper in Kevin Porter Jr."

Advertisement

Last season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, making it challenging to replace his production. Additionally, with Kawhi's knee issues sidelining him after March, over-relying on him poses risks.

If depth players like Derrick Jones Jr. fail to step up, the Clippers may struggle to remain competitive in the crowded Western Conference.

ALSO READ: After Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors to Retire Hall of Famer Vince Carter's Jersey on November 2