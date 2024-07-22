Former College Football HC Nick Saban is a Potential VP Candidate for Kamala Harris After Joe Biden Drops Out

Former college football head coach Nick Saban has been floated as the potential vice president candidate for Kamala Harris after Joe Biden’s shocking announcement that he will not seek re-election. His name is among the actual odds and fans are already wondering if the retired coach could be one of the best politicians.

Biden, on July 21 withdrew from the U.S. presidential race and stated that he will remain as President until his term ends in January 2025. Immediately after the announcement, he showed his support for Harris for the Democratic nomination. Now a new unusual candidate has appeared on the odds list.

Former head coach Nick Saban floated as a potential vice president candidate for Kamala Harris

While Joe Biden announced he was dropping off the race, several names have come up as possible running mates, however, Nick Sabon's name in the odds was the most surprising.

The retired coach has been floated as one of the potential vice president candidates for Kamala Harris and the 72-year-old has actual odds as per sportsbooks.

The American sportscaster is 250/1 tied with popular American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Biden, who is proudly endorsing Harris after his withdrawal, stated in an announcement that he was acting in the “best interest” of his party and the country. He will “focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Following this, Harris would become the first Black woman to do so in the United States of America's history.

Fans react to the Nick Saban odds

Fans were quick enough to drop their options on the odds list which had Nick Saban's name alongside prominent names like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney. A user wrote, “Saban would be amazing. The best candidate in the land.”

Another wrote, “Not gonna lie… I would vote for them.”

Another user remarked, “What’s crazy is the people placing money on him get to vote in the election.”

One fan wrote, “What can't my goat do.”

Last but not least, “Nick Saban has the chance to do the funniest thing ever.”

Saban is currently a sportscaster and serves as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay. The former football coach is regarded as one of the greatest football coaches of all time.

During his time as a head coach, managed NFL franchises like the Miami Dolphins and four universities named Louisiana State University (LSU), Michigan State University, the University of Toledo and University of Alabama.

Alabama was the place where he said goodbye to his coaching career, staying there from 2007 to 2023. He was also inducted into the university's Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Saban has led some really talented players as their head coach which included four Heisman Trophy winners at Alabama and they are, Mark Ingram II, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, Bryce Young.

Following his departure as a head coach, he kicked off his broadcasting career during the 2023 college football season as he attended The Pat McAfee Show every Thursday. The following year, he was hired by ESPN as their analyst for the college football programme.

