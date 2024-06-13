Former Eagles Center Jason Kelce Reacts to NFL’s New Kickoff Rule; Reveals How It Will Impact the League

The latest NFL kickoff rule has sparked debates in the football community. Former NFL center Jason Kelce revealed his thoughts about the change. The Kelce brothers discussed it on the latest New Heights episode.

Jason Kelce is a fan of the new kickoff rule. He claimed that the old kickoff was more of a ceremony. Jason explained how the new rule will change how NFL games are played. Active and retired players have picked sides on the matter. The Eagles center is certainly in favor of the rule.

Jason Kelce’s opinion on NFL’s new kickoff rule

Jason Kelce began by saying that football is better when special teams matter. He added that nobody ever returned anything in the old kickoff rule. Travis Kelce asked if this change will get people to return the football more.

The Super Bowl LII champion instantly gave affirmation. He believes that the change is being introduced for that reason itself. His brother stated that he thought it was being done to reduce the number of collisions.

Jason agreed with his brother. He elaborated that the league wants the ball to be returned more safely. The Eagles star said that the league doesn’t want to give players a 40-yard headstart. Travis chipped that it used to look electric.

Jason Kelce called the old kickoff a barbaric nature of football. Both brothers kept laughing at their hilarious jabs at the old rule. But the Chiefs tight end quipped that he likes football because it is barbaric.

The 7x Pro Bowler Jason Kelce is excited about the change. He went on to give a deep analysis of the positional play. Travis Kelce is in a dilemma about the change. He is thrilled about the new rule but loves the old way of kickoff too.

Jason Kelce’s life after retirement

Jason Kelce hung his boots in March 2024. The star center had the second-highest jersey sales last year. He misses the gridiron and the fun he used to have. Like Tom Brady, Jason Kelce will begin his career in the commentary booth.

Sun reports that Jason has signed a three-year deal with ESPN. He will earn around $1.8 Million every year. Besides that, there’s a $1 Million signing bonus as well.