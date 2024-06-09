Former EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov to Leave Kings? NBA Insider Reveals

The Sacramento Kings are steadily becoming a regular contender for the postseason. Even before the offseason formally starts, they must overcome obstacles. It turns out that one team member is requesting his release directly.

Sasha Vezenkov, the former MVP of the EuroLeague, formally requested his release from the Kings, according to Mihalis Stefanou of Eurohoops. It's unclear why Vezenkov requested to be freed at this time.

What did Stefanou say?

"Sasha Vezenkov may decide not to return to the Sacramento Kings for his second contract year following a rollercoaster first NBA season. The 28-year-old forward has reportedly informed the team of his intention to leave", according to sources close to Eurohoops.

He has not yet decided whether to go back to Europe or look for another opportunity in the NBA. He inked a three-year, $20 million deal last year, with the first two seasons guaranteed.

A rocky season for Vezenkov

Before bringing his skills to the NBA, the former EuroLeague MVP played for Olympiakos for five years. MVP honors went to Sasha Vezenkov during the 2014–15 campaign. However, he had a somewhat difficult season with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game by the end of the campaign.

Vezenkov, who is 28 years old, still has a lot of playing time left in his career. He might, therefore, wind up in the NBA with a different team. Alternatively, he had the choice to return to the EuroLeague if he didn't enjoy his time with the Kings. In any case, he ought to be able to attract a lot of attention.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NBA Expansion: 3 Cities That Are in Consideration for a New NBA Team ft Nashville