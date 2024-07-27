Former Featherweight Champ Backs Max Holloway in Bantamweight Title Showdown Against Ilia Topuria

In the ever-unpredictable world of MMA, former featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on a hotly anticipated title fight. Facing off are Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria, with stakes as high as ever. What does Volkanovski think? He’s betting on Holloway. Why?

Citing Holloway's "elite chin," he believes raw power alone won’t be enough to topple the BMF champion. As Volkanovski shared with Michael Bisping, experience and resilience might just outplay youthful vigor. Is he right, or will Topuria's knockout force prove decisive?

Is Holloway's chin the key?

Appearing on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel, Volkanovski shared his thoughts on the upcoming Holloway vs. Topuria fight. He confidently backed Holloway, stating, "I’d pick Max to win and that is no disrespect to Ilia. He’s a great fighter, dangerous guy, and obviously a powerful puncher. But we know Max’s chin is quite the elite chin."

Volkanovski’s endorsement has certainly stirred the pot. Many fans now wonder if Holloway's renowned durability will be the deciding factor. Holloway, who recently knocked out Justin Gaethje to win the BMF championship, has always been known for his ability to take and deliver significant strikes.

Ilia Topuria, however, has his own take on this matchup. He believes the UFC has pressured Holloway into accepting the fight . On social media, Topuria hinted, "It seems that the UFC has forced him to say yes. El Matador is back."

Despite these claims, the fight between Holloway and Topuria is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated bouts. Holloway's experience and Volkanovski's confidence in his elite chin set the stage for an epic battle. Topuria's knockout power, on the other hand, promises a thrilling challenge.

Volkanovski clears the air: Debunking claims of forced matchup

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t buying Ilia Topuria’s claims that he has the power to force Max Holloway into a fight. Topuria recently tweeted that his first title defense is set, suggesting that the UFC made Holloway accept the fight. This comment continues the recent war of words between the two fighters.

Topuria has accused Holloway of delaying the matchup due to personal issues, while Holloway has countered by saying he’s ready to fight Topuria at UFC 306 in Las Vegas on September 14.

Volkanovski weighed in on the situation during an interview with MMA Fighting’s José Youngs. “Let’s be real, you’re not forcing Max to fight,” Volkanovski said. “I think it’s common knowledge that Max wants to fight him and I think he wanted to fight him sooner rather than later. There’s holdups. I’m pretty sure there’s holdups, and I don’t think it’s on Max—I’m not trying to pick sides, I’m just stating facts. I’ve got nothing against Ilia, but you’re not forcing Max in this one. Let’s be real.”

As fans eagerly await the official announcement, Volkanovski’s insights add another layer of intrigue. Whether Topuria faces Holloway or another contender, the drama surrounding this fight continues to build.

So, who will come out on top? Will Holloway’s resilience and experience prove too much for Topuria, or will Topuria’s raw power secure him the title?