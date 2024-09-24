Former Golden State Warriors Star Makes Bold Claim About Top 2 Basketball Leagues in World

The G-League representatives, known as G-League United, easily defeated the BCL Americas Champions, Quimsa, in the opening game of the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup. After the game, former NBA champion Juan Toscano-Anderson challenged the basketball community with audacious remarks.

“We want to be aggressive and make a statement. I believe the G-League is the second-best league in the world, and we want to show that,” said Toscano-Anderson via Eurohoops.

Considering that G-League United won 78-65 against Quimsa and led the entire time, it's possible that Toscano-Anderson overstated his remarks.

The American team, which was primarily made up of G League veterans, former NBA players, and bright young talent, used their height and athleticism to their advantage against Quimsa, an Argentine team.

Leading the United in a well-rounded effort, the former champion from the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. With 17 points, former OKC Thunder player Deonte Burton led the team in scoring.

“We played a pretty well-rounded game, we got five guys in double figures. We haven’t been together too long; every single team here is a club team, and we’ve only been together for 10 days. We’ll continue to get better. I’m proud of my teammates — we came with energy, played together, and had fun,” remarked Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Americans won their first game of the tournament thanks to the 12 points scored by Brodric Thomas, 11 points from Rob Baker II, and 11 points from Charlie Brown Jr. Five players scored in double digits. Champions from the African BAL (Petro de Luanda), the Australian NBL (Tasmania JackJumpers), and the Asia Basketball Champions League (Al Riyadi) are also competing in the Intercontinental Cup.

Much discussion followed Toscano-Anderson's audacious claim that the G League was the "second-best" in the world, particularly in light of his team's most recent loss to Unicaja Malaga. The Spanish team defeated Toscano-Anderson's team 75–60 in a nail-biting Intercontinental Cup Final.

