Former Heat Star Reveals Kevin Durant Almost Joined Miami Shortly After LeBron James’ Exit

During a recent appearance on The OGs show, former Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shared an intriguing tale from his time with the team, revealing that he had attempted to lure superstar Kevin Durant to Miami back in 2016.

Whiteside disclosed that he had offered to take a pay cut in order to clear cap space for Durant, with the vision of assembling a formidable lineup alongside the likes of Goran Dragic, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and himself.

Whiteside, who played for the Heat from 2014 to 2019, was a significant presence on the team, showcasing impressive statistics including an average of 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. Despite his departure, Whiteside's impact during his tenure as a member of Miami Heat's roster was undeniable.

“I told Pat [Riley], I said if KD comes, I'll take less money. It was more so about winning. We would have Goran, D-Wade, Kevin Durant, Chris Bosh, and then me at the five... I'm here for it, ”Whiteside said during the podcast.

Had Durant joined the Heat, the team would have undoubtedly emerged as a formidable force in the league, with the potential to rival established elite squads such as the Warriors, Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Alongside Dragic, Wade, Bosh, and Whiteside, Durant's arrival would have significantly strengthened the Heat's championship prospects, solidifying their position as a dominant contender in the Eastern Conference.

However, despite Whiteside's efforts and the allure of joining a star-studded lineup, Durant ultimately chose to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. According to Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, the timing was not ideal for the franchise, which was still navigating the aftermath of LeBron James' departure in 2014.

Advertisement

Haslem indicated that the pressure on Durant to fill the void left by James could have been overwhelming, potentially overshadowing his individual contributions and impacting the team's dynamics.

Ultimately, Durant's decision to join the Warriors proved to be a transformative chapter in his career, leading to two championship titles and consecutive Finals MVP accolades in 2017 and 2018. Although the move sparked debates about his legacy, Durant's achievements with the Warriors underscored his status as a proven winner in the league.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Durant, now a member of the Suns, has expressed contentment with the course of events, emphasizing that he harbors no regrets about the outcome. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, anchored by talents such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, continue to strive for championship success, with Durant's potential impact serving as a compelling 'what-if' scenario.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Opens Up on Social Media Beefs Amid Recent Back and Forth With Fan: ‘Depending on How I Feel’