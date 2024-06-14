Former Illinois Star and NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Shannon Jr Found Not Guilty in Ra*e Trial: Reports

On Thursday, a Douglas County, Kansas jury found Terrence Jr., Illinois star guard, not guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual battery. The jury's unanimous verdict came after a 90-minute deliberation.

The authorities charged Shannon with either rape or an alternative count of sexual battery, a felony, on December 5th, in connection with an incident that occurred at a bar on September 8, 2023.

The incident happened in Lawrence, Kansas, during the Kansas vs. Illinois football game. During this ordeal, the University of Illinois suspended Shannon, causing him to miss six games. However, he eventually sued the school and resumed playing during the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The University of Illinois enforced a suspension on Shannon due to a stringent sexual conduct policy, causing him to miss a month of playtime and six games in total. It was then that his lawyers arranged for an immediate reinstatement through a restraining order against the university, arguing that due process had not been served.

In a segment of a statement, Shannon asserted, "I have always maintained my innocence regarding the criminal charges against me since September, and I will continue to cooperate with the process."

He then extended his gratitude towards his lawyers and acknowledged that the process of judicial proceedings was long-drawn. Therefore, he may have to wait until after the NBA Draft to clear his name.

Before his arrest, Shannon was anticipated to be amongst the top-25 picks in the upcoming NBA draft. According to his attorney, starting from Friday, he will begin participating in multiple workouts with professional teams to prepare for the draft.

Potential NBA landing spots for former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Jr

NBA scouts have been keeping a close eye on former Illinois basketball guard, Terrence Shannon Jr., since his time at Texas Tech. His performance during the March Madness heightened his NBA Draft stock as he averaged 27.8 points in seven postseason.

While it's improbable Shannon will be a top pick for an NBA team, multiple admirable traits including hustle, scoring ability, size, strength, and excellent three-point shooting should not be overlooked.

Mock drafts suggest Shannon could be selected from the mid-first round to the second round in the 2024 NBA Draft. Here, we explore potential teams where Shannon may end up.

The New Orleans Pelicans would be the ideal team for Shannon. Not just because he can successfully fill several gaps in this emerging team that recently appeared in the postseason, but also because it presents him with the opportunity to play many minutes and potentially secure a starting position.

Playing alongside talented players like CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram could elevate Shannon's game. He could be a direct competition for the Pelicans' current starting wing, Herbert Jones, and with shooting guard Brandon Ingram entering his contract's final year, there may open up a position that Shannon could comfortably fit into.

If selected by the Pelicans, we can expect to see another Illini make an appearance in the NBA playoffs next year.

Terrence Shannon Jr Stats

2023-24 Season Stats

Points Per Game (PPG): 23.0 (3rd in the conference).

Rebounds Per Game (RPG): 4.0 (150+ games).

Assists Per Game (APG): 2.3 (150+ games).

Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 47.5 (150+ games).

Career Stats

Points Per Game (PPG): 26.7.

Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 44.8.

Three-Point Shooting Percentage (3P%): 35.7.

Free Throw Percentage (FT%): 75.6.

These stats reflect his performance in the 2023-24 season and his overall career at Illinois

