Former Journalist Suggests Kansas City Chiefs Should Replace Harrison Butker With a Female Kicker

The NFL world has been talking about Harrison Butker more than ever. His popularity has risen to a point where he has surpassed Patrick Mahomes’ jersey sales. But Butker has become a hot topic for all the wrong reasons.

Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College has sparked controversies on the internet. The 2019 NFL Scoring leader is getting slammed by fans on social media. Amid the backlash, an ex-journalist has shared a unique suggestion with the Chiefs to replace the 3x Super Bowl champion.

Replace Harrison Butker With a Female Kicker

Peter Hamm, a former journalist, quoted that for poetic justice, the next Chiefs Kicker should be a woman. He defended his suggestion, stating that many soccer coaches think female kickers are the best prospects.

Earlier, Swifties had criticized Butker for mentioning their idol’s Bejeweled song’s lyrics in his speech. The nuns at Benedictine College released a statement saying that Butker’s statements do not align with Catholic beliefs. NFL also clarified that the league’s goals have nothing to do with the Chiefs’ star’s speech.

Also Read: Swifties Furious With Harrison Butker For Using Taylor Swift's Lyrics in His Controversial Speech

Butker's Controversial Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker congratulated the female graduates at Benedictine College in a weird way. He said that some of them might soar high in their careers, but most of them might be looking forward to marrying and raising children. Butker quipped that the most important title for a woman should be a homemaker.

Harrison credited his wife, Isabelle Butker, for his success, stating that he couldn't have made it this far without her. He claimed that Isabelle had no regrets about the choices she made. The Chiefs' kicker added that women are told diabolical lies about IVF, abortion, and surrogacy. Butker’s words were tagged anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion all over the internet.

