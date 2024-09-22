Former Kings GM Says ‘Time Will Tell’ if Drafting Marvin Bagley Over Luka Dončić in 2018 Was Wrong Decision

Vlade Divac, the former general manager of the Sacramento Kings, has long been under scrutiny for his decision to pass on the opportunity to select Luka Dončić in the 2018 NBA Draft. Instead, Divac opted to draft Marvin Bagley III as the second overall pick, a decision that has continued to fuel debate and disappointment among Kings fans, particularly as Dončić has emerged as one of the NBA's most prominent young stars.

In a recent interview with Croatian outlet Index, Divac shared his rationale for choosing Bagley over Dončić, asserting that at the time, he had already selected De’Aaron Fox as the Kings' point guard in the previous year's draft, believing that Fox had the potential to become a franchise player in the future.

Divac emphasized that his decision was influenced by the belief that both Dončić and Fox were ball-dominant players, and he was hesitant to pair two players with a similar need to control the offense.

Divac acknowledged the possibility that he may have erred in his decision, stating, "Time will tell if I was wrong. As things stand now, it seems I was, but I still have faith in Fox having a great career."

The former GM also pointed out that other teams, such as the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks, had also passed on Dončić, indicating that there were doubts about the young Slovenian's potential impact in the league.

The impact of Divac's decision has been felt keenly as Luka Dončić has rapidly ascended to stardom in the NBA, receiving MVP consideration and leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2023. In contrast, Marvin Bagley III has faced challenges in meeting expectations and was eventually traded by the Kings in 2022 following a tenure marked by injuries and inconsistency.

Divac also addressed rumors about his decision being influenced by a strained relationship with Luka Dončić’s father, Sasa Doncic, a claim that has circulated since the 2018 draft. While Divac has stood firm in his belief that the choice was based on basketball reasoning, the decision to pass on Dončić continues to be a lingering source of disappointment and doubt for Kings fans.

The repercussions of this decision are likely to make it one of the most significant "what-if" moments in NBA Draft history, with parallels drawn to infamous missteps like the Portland Trail Blazers selecting Sam Bowie ahead of Michael Jordan in 1984. Although De’Aaron Fox has developed into a stellar player and an All-Star, Luka Dončić's trajectory as a future Hall of Famer has cast a shadow over Divac's decision.

