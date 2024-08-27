Former LA Lakers Champ Slams Rob Pelinka For Destroying Potential Dynasty; All You Need to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are probably not even close to being a serious contender for the NBA title, which is why one former Laker wishes their general manager had done different things after the team won the championship in 2020.

Dwight Howard claimed that Rob Pelinka, the general manager of the Lakers, destroyed the 2020 championship team and that the Lakers could have won another championship "if we ran it back" during an appearance on his podcast Above The Rim with DH12.

Howard said, "After we won, they started tweaking the roster. I’mma tell you who it was — Rob Pelinka, man. God, Rob, why did you do that to us, man? Rob, come on, man. I still love you, Rob, but dang, man. We had the squad, bro. Even if we ran it back, we could have run it back. We would have been healthier for the next year.”

The Lakers have only advanced past the first round once since winning the championship in 2020 because of numerous significant personal errors made by the team. Pelinka has also made bad coaching decisions by holding onto Darvin Ham for an excessive amount of time.

The Lakers could have made different choices regarding their ball-handling individual decisions, even though there would have been some roster turnover following their 2020 championship run. Dennis Schröder was probably a bad trade for the team, but if you can find ball-handling talent elsewhere, it's somewhat worth losing out on a mid-range first-round pick.

The team lost Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a first-round pick in exchange for Russell Westbrook in the disastrous Russell Westbrook 2021 trade. In addition, the trade put the team over the luxury tax, so they had to abandon their pursuit of Alex Caurso in free agency. Pelinka should have recognized the limitations the team was facing and found a way to acquire a ball-handler while keeping their homegrown, above-average guard in town, even though going over the luxury tax is the fault of ownership and not front office management.

The Lakers tried their best in the 2024-25 offseason to add a third superstar to the team to take the burden off LeBron James and Anthony Davis but they didn’t find any success in that. The Lakers brought in two players in the NBA draft, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. Out of these two, Bronny is most likely to spend the majority of the time in the G-League.

