Former LA Lakers Star Predicts More Hate for Bronny James in Future; DETAILS Inside

Most NBA players, past or present, can't help but feel a little jealous of the unique opportunity LeBron James and Bronny James are about to experience. It's a historic moment as father and son will be teammates for the first time in NBA history.

The only people criticizing Bronny are those in the league, the media, and a few NBA veterans. Former Laker Matt Barnes even expressed his admiration for LeBron James' ability to play alongside his son during a recent appearance on Le Batard's Show.

Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, and other former players have already expressed their happiness over the news. However, Barnes believes that the media and the NBA fraternity are the sources of more hate, and he might not be wrong.

What did Barnes say?

For those who don't know, Matt Barnes is a father of two sons who aspire to be NBA players, so he is familiar with the kind of scrutiny Bronny is currently facing, and it might be one of the reasons for him to back Bronny. Barnes is certain that the oldest James family member has earned this chance by working hard.

However, Barnes warned: "I would have given anything to be able to play on the same court in the NBA with my son. I think there are going to be fans that wrap their arms around him and embrace him. But we all know being in this game, whether it be media or the actual sport, the hate is always louder than the love. I love the fact that he's there and he's getting an opportunity to play with his dad."

Barnes’ soft spot for Bronny

Barnes already has a soft spot for Bronny because he wore the No. 9 jersey in the past, the same number Bronny James will wear in the upcoming season. He says that LeBron James might also face more disrespect. The term "Bron-gevity" was first used by Matt Barnes, as those who are aware will attest.

Barnes believes that Bronny's work ethic will be the guiding light that will help him see through the trolling and malicious intent, despite the criticism that is still directed towards them.

Being the son of a former NBA player is difficult enough. However, there must be a whole other level to being the son of perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time. Bronny recently signed a 4-year contract with the LA Lakers, and speculations are high whether he will play in the G-League or make the main roster.

