Former Lakers Guard Dennis Schröder Makes Professional Soccer Appearance in Germany

It seems Dennis Schröder was in a mood to surprise everyone with his new venture. The German star took the field for FC Germania Bleckenstedt, a team in Germany's sixth division. However, Schröder was substituted out against 1. SC Göttingen 05 after playing 62 minutes in the 5-1 loss.

Daniel Ziolo, Schröder's brother-in-law and current FC Germania Bleckenstedt player, set up the game. Schröder was a member of the highly skilled soccer-oriented Raptors team earlier this year, which was quite multinational. Soccer was a childhood sport for Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and former Raptors center Christian Koloko, who was sidelined by a health problem during the previous campaign.

Why was Schroder playing soccer?

According to reports, Schroder has a passion for football and wants to play the game. In addition, Schroder is keeping himself fit for the upcoming summer Olympics in Paris. Schroder will be a very important member of Team Germany even though he had a lackluster season in the NBA.

Not an easy road for Schroder in the NBA

Toronto signed Schröder last summer to replace Fred VanVleet as a free agent. It was anticipated that he would sign a two-year contract that will provide the much-needed experience for the Raptors squad. Toronto had a difficult time getting going this season, even though Schröder had a great start as the starting point guard.

Eventually, the team decided to make some changes. Early in January, Schröder was moved to the bench, and his rapport with the team deteriorated. During the trade deadline, Toronto made a salary-dumping trade of the 30-year-old guard to the Brooklyn Nets, which allowed the Raptors to acquire and waive Spencer Dinwiddie.

