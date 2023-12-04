Former Lakers teammate reveals how Shaquille O’Neal caused Kobe Bryant 'sleepless nights' after winning ring with Heat

Far from indulging in sleep, Kobe Bryant often spent his hours in the gym. Yet, when Shaquille O'Neal claimed a title sans Kobe, before the latter could do so without Shaq, sleepless nights ensued for Bryant.

Bryan's solo championship wins in 2009 and 2010 profoundly strengthened his legacy.

No longer in Shaq's shadow, he also bagged two Finals MVPs, something he could not achieve during their Lakers' three-peat years in the early 2000s when Shaq consistently won the Finals MVP.

Kobe Bryant's solo championship success: Titles, rivalry, and redemption

The 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons saw Bryant seize multiple titles, sans O'Neal's assistance on the Lakers team.

He skillfully defeated the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics in the 2009 and 2010 NBA Finals, respectively, steadily boosting his position.

While Bryant upheld a significant role in the Lakers' initial three titles, he did not win a Finals MVP.

This spurred Bryant's resolve to ascertain he could steer the team toward victory even in the absence of O'Neal.

A vigorous competitive streak ran parallel to O'Neal and Bryant's teamwork, adding an undeniable fervor to their dynamic.

Kobe Bryant's pursuit of post-Shaq Championship success

In 2006, shortly after parting ways with Kobe, Shaq swiftly clinched the championship with the Miami Heat.

Kobe, however, struggled for some time before eventually capturing two titles without Shaq. According to his ex-teammate, Trevor Ariza, this striving for victory caused Kobe many sleepless nights.

"He was driven... Had many restless nights, I would venture to say," shared Ariza on Club Shay Shay. Ariza further added, "He desired to prove that he was as good as he believed himself to be."

Post Shaq's departure from the Lakers, the team had numerous seasons of not clinching a title. The franchise even missed out on the playoffs in the 2004-05 season, right after Shaq left.

Following some early playoff exits, with Kobe's aid, the Lakers reached the NBA Finals in the 2007-08 season.

However, they fell short by losing to the Celtics. L.A. had a turn of luck in the subsequent two seasons.

Kobe's relentless pursuit to win championships sans Shaq testifies to his competitiveness and his rivalry with the celebrated big man.

Even though Kobe and Shaq had an intense rivalry during their prime years, they buried the hatchet in their later years and expressed their admiration for each other frequently.

