Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs Employed at Nevada Governor’s Mansion During Prison Sentence

Las Vegas Raiders former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been reported to be working at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. Ruggs is currently serving a prison sentence for drunk driving, which resulted in the death of a woman.

Ruggs was drafted by the Raiders in 2020 on a four-year rookie contract worth $16 million. He was an emerging star in the NFL, but his career was cut short by the car crash incident.

What is the Case in Which Henry Ruggs is Serving Prison Time?

In November 2021, wide receiver Henry Ruggs was drunk driving at 156 mph when he crashed into a car, killing a woman named Tina Tintor and her dog. It was found that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was 0.16 at the time of the incident, which is twice the legal limit. Ruggs was initially charged with DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death.

In August of last year, Ruggs was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison after pleading guilty. Currently, he is serving his sentence at Stewart Conservation Camp in northern Nevada. Ruggs is classified as a "community trusty," working for government offices and earning $2.50 an hour.

What Henry Has to Say About the Incident

The incident occurred when Henry and his fiancée, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were heading home after a drinking session with friends. Meanwhile, Tina Tintor was on her way to pick up her parents from work on the day of the crash. During sentencing, Ruggs read a statement in which he said,“ To the parents and family of Ms Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering.” He also mentioned that he has no excuses to give and took full responsibility for the car crash.

Henry has stated that after his prison sentence is over, he intends to counsel others about the dangers of drunk driving and driving at unsafe speeds. He will be eligible for parole in 2026.

