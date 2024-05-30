Former NBA Champ Who Played With LeBron James in Talks With Lakers for Assistant Coach Role: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers, presently scouting for a new head coach, reportedly have ESPN broadcaster and former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick in the frontrunner position for the job, according to reliable sources inside the league.

Before this, Redick was under consideration for the head coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets, but they chose Charles Lee instead. This leaves Redick available for the Lakers if they decide to proceed in that direction.

Yet, the Lakers are also contemplating enlarging their coaching team with notable names such as Scott Brooks and Rajon Rondo, reports Dan Woike from the L.A. Times.

"Over the past two weeks, hearsay about the Lakers' intended staffing decisions has circulated throughout the league. Recurring mentions include former head coach Scott Brooks, and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley.

Also, the ex-Lakers Rajon Rondo is under consideration, according to insiders who wish to remain anonymous."

Rondo, part of the 2020 NBA championship team, shares a rapport with Anthony Davis and James, making him a credible asset for the assistant coach position.

Amid the chatter regarding potential coaching additions, it seems it's only a matter of time before the Lakers confirm Redick as their next head coach.

Lakers Close to Announcing Their Next Head Coach

When the NBA free agency is just a few weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers are nearing the selection of their new head coach. Marc Stein, a league insider, reveals that JJ Redick is already forming his coaching staff and is projected to declare his following the NBA Finals.

Chris Haynes shared on the Dan Patrick Show, "I would be taken aback if anyone other than JJ Redick is their new Head Coach.

All signs are pointing to Redick, who I believe is laying the groundwork by identifying potential candidates for assistant coaches who might join his team."

After a 15-year career of playing six different teams, Redick has gained a reputation as a strong locker-room leader.

His depth of basketball knowledge craved a niche for him in the NBA media a few years back. The Lakers are optimistic that he could potentially be the modern-day representation of Pat Riley.

Having no prior head coaching experience in the NBA, Redick will embrace the Lakers challenge and learn as he goes.

To assist his adaptation, he plans to supplement his team with experienced and revered assistant coaches. Possible candidates for Redick's coaching bench include Cassell, Borrego, and former NBA player Jared Dudley.

