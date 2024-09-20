Former NBA Champion Breaks Down Kobe Bryant’s Obsession With Michael Jordan: ‘It Was Unbelievable to See’

Kobe Bryant, the late legendary NBA player, is celebrated for his unmatched work ethic and relentless pursuit of greatness. One aspect of his storied career that has come to light is his deep-seated obsession with Michael Jordan, the iconic figure who set the standard for excellence in basketball.

Former NBA champion and coach Craig Hodges recently offered a revealing glimpse into Bryant's unwavering dedication to studying and emulating his idol. During a podcast appearance on the Legends of Sport, Hodges shared a personal anecdote that shed light on Bryant's unyielding pursuit to learn from Jordan.

Recounting a memorable encounter on a flight to Hawaii, Hodges recalled how a young Bryant eagerly sought his insights into Jordan's game. Hodges said, “Oh man, the very first flight over to Hawaii. That is when we first started together. And we get on the plane, and I’m sitting there. He taps me on the shoulder, ‘Hey man, we get in, we need to have lunch'."

The intensity and depth of Bryant's inquiries about Jordan's impact on the sport left a lasting impression on Hodges, who realized that Kobe's interest was not merely casual but rather an all-consuming obsession.

"I was like, ‘Alright man, let’s sit’. So, as soon as it was, ‘Man, what was MJ like? Did he make players better? Do you think my game is any?’. At times it was unbelievable to see that, it was almost mirror images of one another,” he added.

Hodges emphasized that Bryant's commitment to learning from Jordan extended far beyond the court. Kobe's zeal for absorbing every aspect of Jordan's approach to the game was evident in his relentless drive to understand not just the physical prowess but also the mentality that made Jordan the unparalleled legend he was.

Bryant's quest to mirror Jordan's greatness extended to seeking direct communication with his idol, stepping beyond mere emulation to establish a mentorship dynamic. Hodges revealed that Bryant would often reach out to Jordan at unconventional hours, seeking guidance and inspiration.

It is evident that Bryant's reverence for Jordan extended beyond the basketball court. Ultimately, Kobe viewed Jordan not only as a peer or a competitor but also as a mentor and older brother figure. Jordan's influence on Bryant's approach to the game and his understanding of what it takes to be a true champion was profound and far-reaching.

As a result, Kobe often credited Jordan's teachings and inspiration as pivotal factors in his own success, including his remarkable collection of five NBA championship rings.