Former NBA Champion Explains Why Hiring JJ Redick as Lakers' Next Head Coach Is Bad Idea

JJ Redick, an ex-NBA player and current ESPN commentator, is reportedly on the list of potential head coaches for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His candidature has raised eyebrows in the sports world, as he does not possess any coaching experience. Tuesday saw another significant player express a similar concern.

Udonis Haslem, previously of the Miami Heat, voiced his apprehension about the Lakers potentially hiring Redick in his interview with the NBA on ESPN.

Haslem voiced his concern openly. He mentioned that if Red were hired, the Lakers' locker room would become a place of skepticism.

Players would question whether their coach would conduct a post-game podcast with LeBron and whether his words would genuinely represent him or reflect LeBron's stance.

The reference was made towards Redick and James' ongoing podcast, Mind the Game. Here, they dissect their extensive knowledge of basketball.

While Redick's understanding of basketball theories and techniques is commendable, coaching requires a different skill set. If the Lakers brought him on board, it may appear that James' friendship with him played a crucial role in his selection.

Udonis Haslem's pick for Lakers' next-season coach

Udonis Haslem has an idea for who the next Lakers coach should be. His recommendation is Heat assistant Chris Quinn, who has previously worked with LeBron James.

"Chris Quinn has a proven relationship with LeBron from coaching him in Miami, and I can confirm LeBron holds him in high regard," Haslem volunteers. "Whether he's a serious contender, we don't know. It's known that they might release names, even if they've made their decision."

Everyone is aware of LeBron's profound influence on the Lakers. Even though he might not actively participate in the decision-making process, he always manages to convey his preferences to the Lakers.

Right now, he seems to favor Redick, but the Lakers are hesitant to hand over control, and it appears to be for a good reason.

Regardless of who ultimately helms the team, the Lakers need to pick the right coach, grant him the necessary time to forge his team culture, and design his leadership style.

The person selected now will significantly impact the coming years, so the Lakers need to be circumspective about choosing someone vocal about his operations for the world to hear.

