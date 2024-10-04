Former NBA Champion Kevin Garnett Says THIS Cleveland Cavaliers Forward Reminds Him of Himself

When it comes to recognizing talent, few are better suited than NBA legend Kevin Garnett. The 15-time All-Star and Hall of Famer dominated the league as one of the most versatile and tenacious power forwards ever.

So, it's worth paying attention when KG sees shades of his game in a current player. And according to Garnett, the Cleveland Cavaliers' big man, Evan Mobley, is that player. Garnett recently shared his thoughts on Mobley, saying the Cavs’ rising star possesses several key attributes that remind him of his younger self.

The comparison is highly praised, given Garnett’s legacy, but KG is confident in Mobley’s future. On the latest episode of the KG Certified podcast, Garnett didn't hold back when talking about Mobley. "Evan Mobley," Garnett began. "When I watch him, he spaces up, he attacks the rim, he uses his left hand more than me. Evan Mobley is long, he blocks shots, he's effective in the post. He can hit from 15 or 17 feet."

Mobley’s ability to dominate defensively and score efficiently from mid-range is precisely what made Garnett such a force during his career. KG himself acknowledged that his energy and passion may have set him apart, but he firmly believes Mobley is on a similar trajectory. "Evan Mobley is the future," Garnett stated confidently.

Despite Mobley’s skills, Garnett emphasized that one key element still missing from the young forward’s game: a mean streak. "He got to go to the next level," Garnett said on the podcast, addressing Mobley directly. "Evan, you too nice, my dude. Start calling for that [ball]. Throw that [expletive] down here."

For Garnett, aggression isn't just about being physical on the court—it's about demanding the ball, asserting dominance, and making your presence felt. Mobley, now heading into his fourth season, has shown flashes of brilliance, but his 2023 scoring average dipped slightly from 16.2 points per game to 15.7. Garnett believes that a more aggressive approach to offense could be the key to unlocking the next level of Mobley’s game.

While Garnett admires offensive stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic, he leans toward Mobley as his closest comparison. "As incredible as KAT and Jokic are, Mobley is more defensive-minded," Garnett explained. Like KG, Mobley thrives on the defensive end, and his physical build and positioning as a power forward make the comparison even more fitting.

But unlike Towns and Jokic, who are already considered two of the best offensive big men in the game, Mobley’s full potential remains untapped. For Garnett, that’s what makes Mobley the most exciting prospect.

