Former NBA Champion Shares How LeBron James Can Play 10 More Seasons in Draymond Green-Type Role

In a recent exhibition game, Team USA defeated Canada 86-72 to show off their depth and quality. Despite not scoring much, LeBron James was one of the game's highlights with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in his 19 minutes of play. James's ability to play like Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors made NBA legend Kevin Garnett speculate that James might be able to play for ten more years.

Conversations on James' future in the NBA were triggered when Garnett posted his views on X (previously Twitter) saying, “Lord! Bron could play 10 more years in a Draymond role.”.

Green is well-known for his versatility in playmaking, leadership, and defense in addition to his scoring prowess. In a similar capacity, Garnett said James could play at a high level without the physical strain of being the primary scoring option.

James’ adaptability and Team USA’s strength

Throughout the play against Canada, James' desire to assist and distribute the ball to his teammates demonstrated his versatility. James proved that he could be successful in a role that prioritizes defense and facilitating, even though his career had been centered around big-play scoring. James is in the ideal setting—a brilliant Team USA squad—to maintain his composure and concentrate when things become tough.

James is 39 years old and yet very athletic and productive. In the previous campaign, he averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from outside the arc and 54% from the field. These figures demonstrate how far from a performance drop he is.

James has built his legacy on being the focal point of his teams. Accepting a supporting role would mean sacrificing some of the statistical dominance he’s known for. Yet, it could also offer him the opportunity to mentor younger players and contribute to team success in new ways.

Impact on team USA and the NBA

Since he has likely been in the NBA for longer, James may have higher expectations of players with more experience. It highlights how crucial it is to be adaptable and able to take on greater responsibility as one's career progresses.

The idea put out by Kevin Garnett sparks an interesting discussion regarding LeBron James's career prospects. James makes a big difference in the game whether he chooses to pursue new challenges or adopt a role similar to Draymond Green's. Both fans and analysts will be watching James intently to see what new tricks he performs in this upcoming round.

James' choices will probably continue to influence not just his legacy but also the overall dynamics of the NBA as it develops. With his longevity and adaptability motivating the next generation of players, the basketball legend's future appears bright and full of potential. He continues to be a key figure in the sport, setting new benchmarks.

