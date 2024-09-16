Former NBA Guard Blasts Fake Tweet Claiming He Bashed Stephen Curry: ‘It’s Damn Near Blasphemous’

Former NBA guard, Evan Turner recently addressed some misleading remarks attributed to him concerning Stephen Curry. Turner, who currently serves as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, called out the page NBACentel for spreading false information about his supposed comments on the Warriors' star guard.

The original post by NBACentel quoted Turner saying, "Stephen Curry would have been nothing special had he played in my day," sourced from ESPN NBA. Turner refuted this claim, expressing disbelief and labeling it as "almost blasphemous." He humorously remarked on being "honored" by being a subject of fake news but clarified that he never made such a statement.

NBACentel has a history of fabricating news stories related to the NBA, disseminating fake trade rumors, player comments, and other misinformation. Despite his recent debunking of the misrepresented comments on Stephen Curry, Evan Turner has previously expressed admiration for the two-time MVP.

Turner, a 10-season NBA veteran who retired in 2020 and transitioned to coaching, has played against Steph Curry multiple times, making it crucial to distinguish fact from misinformation in this situation.

As for Evan Turner's history with Stephen Curry, despite recent rumors, Turner has never taken a direct dig at Curry. In fact, he has shown appreciation for Curry's skills, recalling a moment when he rooted for Curry as he delivered an impressive performance on the court.

Nevertheless, in a recent podcast, Turner made a skewed analysis of Curry's superstar image, comparing it with Jayson Tatum and implying that Curry's brand didn't match the hype of Michael Jordan's. However, this narrative may have been misconstrued and exaggerated by NBACentel.

Advertisement

Couple of years ago, Turner confessed that despite facing off against the phenomenal talent of Steph Curry during his time with the Blazers while Curry was with the Warriors, he found himself secretly rooting for the star player's success.

In one particularly intense game, Turner couldn't contain his excitement as Curry went on a remarkable hot streak, even finding himself internally urging Curry to "Go crazy! Go crazy!" after hitting his fourth consecutive shot.