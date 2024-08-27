Former NBA Player Boldly Claims Michael Jordan Wasn't a Great Defender: 'Seen This MFer Get His A** Bust’

Michael Jordan, the legendary Chicago Bulls player, dominated both offense and defense long before "two-way player" became a common term in the NBA. Renowned for his remarkable scoring and formidable defensive abilities, Jordan earned nine All-Defensive First-Team honors during his career. However, former player and fellow North Carolina alumnus Rasheed Wallace suggested that Jordan's defensive reputation might have been exaggerated.

Wallace claimed that the NBA may have promoted Jordan's defensive skills to enhance his legacy. "Mike wasn't that great of a defender," the four-time All-Star stated bluntly.

"All that's NBA sh**. We like Mike; we gonna put him up there. Dadadadada. I'm talking about being out there. I seen this MFer get his a** bust where he couldn't stop a MFer.”

Wallace continued by mentioning that he had witnessed Jordan being outplayed by players like JR Rider, Clyde Drexler, and Joe Dumars, emphasizing that while MJ had defensive abilities, they weren’t as exceptional as often portrayed.

"Against JR Rider, maybe Clyde Drexler. And don’t forget the early Joe Dumars. I’m not saying he didn’t play defense; I’m just saying his defense wasn’t as outstanding as other players at that time. I couldn’t rank him on 10 or 11 consecutive All-Defensive First Teams.”

Wallace attended the same school as Jordan but openly expressed that he's not a big fan of the so-called GOAT. In a separate conversation, Wallace questioned Jordan's status as the greatest basketball player of all time

"What makes him the GOAT?" Wallace asked

"I'll give him credit where it's due—6 and 0 in the Finals, that's impressive. If you want to call Michael Jordan the GOAT in terms of being one of the greatest competitors in the game, I can agree with that. But he's not number one in any offensive or defensive category."

Rasheed Wallace was an exceptionally skilled power forward known for his versatility and impact on the game. Throughout his 16 NBA seasons, he averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, earned four All-Star selections, and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

His shooting ability, especially from mid-range, was ahead of its time, and he was renowned for his defensive skills, making nine All-Defensive teams. Wallace's intense demeanor led to a record number of technical fouls, but his contributions were crucial to the success of his teams, particularly the late '90s Trail Blazers and the Pistons.

