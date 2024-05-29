Former NBA Player Claims Rich Paul’s Viral LeBron James Is A Free Agent Slip-Up Was ‘Leverage Play’ Amid Trade Rumors

Former NBA player Rashad McCants believes that Rich Paul's recent slip-up regarding LeBron James' free agency status may not have been a genuine mistake.

According to the former Minnesota Timberwolves player, the revelation was rather a strategic "leverage play" amid swirling trade rumors.

McCants suggested that the slip-up during the coverage of the Mavericks and Timberwolves game, along with LeBron's ultimatum after the Lakers' disappointing season, was all part of a calculated strategy.

During his appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ YouTube podcast Gil Arena, he said,”That’s a leverage play, just like the podcast was a leverage play.”

McCants also pointed out the timing of LeBron and JJ Redick's podcast launch in the midst of the season, indicating a deliberate move to shape narratives and wield influence behind the scenes.

However, LeBron has until June 29 to decide his very own future on whether he wants to opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers or opt out.

Martin highlighted the sudden shift in focus from the podcast to coaching terminology, hinting at a lack of transparency and suggesting ulterior motives at play.

Teams on lookout as LeBron James approaches free agency

LeBron James faces a crucial free agency decision amid substantial interest from multiple NBA teams. After completing six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, James is poised to forgo his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, rendering him a sought-after free agent.

Although speculation abounds about potential suitors, many anticipate James ultimately re-signing with the Lakers, whether through an extension or a fresh agreement.

Despite overtures from Philadelphia and rumored connections with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a surprise Western Conference team's emergence has added intrigue to the James sweepstakes, especially since this team also possesses a keen interest in drafting Bronny James.

As James navigates his free agency decision, he must weigh various pathways forward. One option for the four-time MVP is to exercise the player option and continue with the Lakers for the forthcoming season before entering unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Alternatively, James could consider picking up the player option and engaging in negotiations for a contract extension with the Lakers, potentially extending his tenure to an unprecedented 23rd season.

However, another intriguing alternative presents itself for James—opting out of his contract, declining the substantial $51.4 million, and officially becoming a free agent by July 1.

