Former NBA Player Criticizes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ranks Him 'Fourth-Best Player' in East After Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo, known as the "Greek Freak," has earned widespread acclaim for numerous achievements in the NBA. He secured back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, making him one of only three players to reach this milestone before turning 26. In 2021, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years and was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points per game during the series. His all-around dominance on the court was highlighted when he was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

However, one former NBA great, who has a title to his name and is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, doesn't believe Antetokounmpo's recent seasons have been up to par. He made a bold and disrespectful claim that doesn't hold up.

Kevin Garnett, widely regarded as one of the best defensive forwards in NBA history, finally won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 after many years of effort. Yet, when assessing the player hierarchy in the Eastern Conference, he seems caught up in the present.

On the Ticket & The Truth Podcast with his former teammate Paul Pierce (as cited by Back in the Day Hoops), Garnett shared some interesting opinions about Antetokounmpo's status in the league, suggesting that he might not be one of the best players after all.

"He’s probably like the, what, fourth-best player over there? I mean, fourth-best player in the East? ... You can’t say [he is] with Embiid over there ... With Jayson Tatum up there.”

Tatum secured his first title with the Celtics last season, but his teammate Jaylen Brown earned the Finals MVP honors. Tatum hasn't won a league MVP yet; his closest attempt came in the 2022-23 season when he placed fourth in the voting.

Antetokounmpo finished third in the voting that same season. Despite making the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, Embiid has not advanced beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals. Although he has one MVP to his name, he remains one behind Antetokounmpo, who has finished in the top four of MVP voting every season since 2018-19, when he won his first MVP.

Antetokounmpo then went on to win his second MVP the following year. Tatum and Embiid rank among the best players in the NBA, particularly in the Eastern Conference. However, claiming they surpass Antetokounmpo or suggesting that the Bucks' star is the fourth-best player in the East is disrespectful, given everything he has accomplished.

Giannis is known for carrying a chip on his shoulder, and the 2024 offseason has given him even more motivation. Media, players, and former players are fueling his drive as he prepares for the 2024-25 campaign.

