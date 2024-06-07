Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested Again on 2 Misdemeanor Charges; Shocking Mugshot Image Goes Viral

Former NBA guard, Delonte West, was arrested and jailed in Virginia early Thursday morning. He faced misdemeanor charges for breaking the conditions of his release and for resisting arrest, according to local authorities. West is now in the Fairfax County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.

How did Delonte West get caught?

Police officers tried to give West a warrant on Thursday morning, but he ran away from them, as reported by ESPN. After losing him briefly, the police found West unresponsive.

They gave him Narcan, a drug that can stop an opioid overdose before they arrested him. West first went to the hospital because the Narcan “did not have the desired effect,” and after a second dose, he was taken to the detention center.

West will go to court for his arraignment on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Delonte West's struggle with addiction

The news of West being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder recently came to light. The ex-NBA guard has also faced issues with substance abuse recently.

West was treated in 2021 at a drug rehab center in Florida. He later started working there after Mark Cuban, former Dallas Mavericks owner, helped him rebuild his life.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Cuban found West at a gas station in September 2020 after images of West begging at a Dallas intersection went viral.

West then took a job at the same rehab center he had been to in Florida. However, he was arrested in October 2021 for banging on the doors of a Florida police department while holding two open containers of alcohol.

The Maryland native was also arrested twice in two weeks in the fall of 2022 for being drunk in public.

West, an eight-year NBA veteran, was picked 24th overall by the Celtics in 2004. West played four seasons with the Celtics, then for the SuperSonics and Cavaliers before joining the Mavericks in 2012.

Fans are concerned for Delonte West

West was freed from the hospital and is on bail, according to TMZ.

West's mugshot revealed a different West than NBA fans remember. Since leaving the league following the 2011-12 season, fans have worried about the Washington, D.C. native. He was photographed walking around Houston sans shoes in 2016 and arguing outside a strip club.

That year, West was seen strolling along a Maryland street, provoking worries about his homelessness. West denied being homeless and said he was well, sources said.

