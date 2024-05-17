Former NBA Star Claims Tom Brady Has No Regrets and Is Glad Giselle Bundchen Was Roasted During Netflix Special

The Roast of Tom Brady was streamed on Netflix on May 5 as a part of the OTT’s joke fest. NFL’s legendary quarterback Tom Brady was the subject of a brutal roast by his former teammates, coaches, and friends.

The show received its share of praise and criticism on the internet. David Beckham and Travis Kelce appreciated Brady for being cool with it. On the other hand, former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s wife, Brady’s ex-wife Giselle Bundchen, and Brady’s first girlfriend Bridget Moynahan weren’t pleased with the jokes.

Tom Brady Regrets Doing the Roast Show

The 7x NFL Champion appeared on the Pivot Podcast recently. Brady revealed that he regretted getting roasted for its impact on his children. He was seen smiling throughout the roast and later admitted that he enjoyed it. However, the NFL GOAT has no plans to do something like that ever again.

Brady had roasted his coach Bill Belichick over a viral video of Belichick getting out of a girl’s house naked. The Patriots Hall of Famer even joked about Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gilbert Arenas Claims Brady to be Pretending Regret

Gilbert Arenas was there at a recent episode of The Nightcap. The former NBA star believes that Tom Brady has no regrets about the roast. He added that Brady is only pretending to be concerned about his kids.

Arenas continued by saying that Brady was kind of glad that comedians roasted Giselle Bundchen on the night of the show. The point guard accused that it was a setup to make Bundchen look bad and encourage people to show pity towards Brady.

Gilbert Arenas concluded that if Brady was concerned about his ex-wife, he could have asked the show to not have jokes about her. Brady had allegedly asked everybody to make no jokes about his kids and Robert Kraft.