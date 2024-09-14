Former NBA Star Takes Dig at Julius Randle; 'Y’all Play So Much Better Without Him'

It is unclear if Julius Randle will remain a Knick. His current contract has two years left on it, but in that second year there is a player option, which he will probably reject in order to test free agency. In a year, the three-time All-Star can essentially choose where he wants to go next by hand.

Even with that serious threat, the team has not shown much desire to keep him around, and Jeff Teague has pleaded with them not to give in to the temptation of trading him.

Knicks superfan Joe Budden urged the front office to give Randle the new max deal he reportedly seeks on the Club 520 podcast.

But Teague thinks otherwise. He maintained that the Knicks should trade the forward before the season starts to prevent him from leaving for nothing the following season and that they are a better team without him. He declared,

“I just think [the Knicks] can get some value from [Julius Randle] cuz y’all play so much better without him. Y’all play so much freer without him. He’s a ball stopper and y’all don’t want Jalen Brunson to revert back to like chilling and watching somebody play. Y’all need him to kill it.”

It appears that the Knicks are taking Teague's advice to heart. In a sensational trade, they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets to put him back together with Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson, his former Villanova Wildcats teammates. A block at the forward position has resulted from this move, which may limit Randle's playing time.

According to reports, the team hinted that they intended to move on from the forward. The Knicks stocked their new jersey at the Madison Square Garden team store earlier this month.

Randle's #30 jersey was nowhere to be found, despite the Vilanova quartet's jerseys being abundantly displayed on the shelves. The forward became enraged and shared two mysterious stories on Instagram.

Since August, the 29-year-old has been qualified for a four-year, $181 million extension; however, the Knicks have not extended an offer to him. The Knicks are not willing to give him a max deal, according to NBA insider Zach Lowe.

If he follows Brunson's example and gives the team a huge discount and signs an extension far below what he is eligible for, they reportedly would be happy to keep him on staff.

