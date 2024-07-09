Former NFL Executive Reveals Major Reason Why Aaron Rodgers Needs to Be Handled With Caution by Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ Jets will kick off their NFL 2024 campaign against the 49ers on September 9. A former NFL executive, Mike Tannenbaum, has advised the franchise to proceed cautiously with Rodgers.

Rodgers injured his left ankle on his debut with the Jets. Leonard Floyd’s sack on Aaron’s fourth snap resulted in a season-ending injury for the 4x NFL MVP. He will return to the Gridiron after attending each OTA this season.

Also Read: Former NFL Star Wants New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Get Roasted Like Tom Brady

Why should the Jets be cautious about Aaron Rodgers?

Mike Tannenbaum is curious to see Rodgers’ performance after coming off an Achilles tendon injury. “We’ll see what he does in the preseason,” Tannenbaum said about the 40-year-old. He wants to observe how quickly Rodgers gets rid of the ball and his short area quickness.

Mike said he has been around other quarterbacks, from Vinny Testaverde to Dan Marino. Those QBs always talked about losing their quickness, which was the beginning of the end. “We really have got to watch carefully,” Mike said about Aaron’s first few games.

The Jets would like to ride on to Aaron’s experience this season. They have an elite squad with Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, and Malachi Corley on their roster. If Rodgers manages to be his pre-injury self, things might get scary for the Jets’ opponents.

Advertisement

Rodgers has always proved his haters wrong. The Jets would expect the Super Bowl LV champion to repeat the same story. Aaron has a great offensive line to assist him in maintaining his health. It would also enable him to make much more accurate throws.

Also Read: What is NFL Star Aaron Rodgers’ Religion? Exploring 4-time NFL MVP’s Spiritual Belief

Aaron Rodgers misses mandatory minicamp

The Jets found themselves in the middle of two controversies this offseason. Aaron Rodgers skipped the mandatory minicamp scheduled from June 11 to June 13. The multi-time Pro Bowler went to Egypt for a vacation. Jets head coach Robert Saleh labeled it unexcused leave. Some media houses reported that upper management isn’t happy with Rodgers.

Sauce Gardner’s appearance with mob boss Joseph Merlino added to the chaos. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman posted an image showing Gardner shaking hands with Merlino. “Jets CB Sauce Gardner was hanging out with alleged Philly mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino in Florida,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Gardner lashed out at allegations of him hanging out with the mobster. “Dov, it's funny because I know that you know I wasn't "hanging out" with him. Rent must be due eh?” Sauce replied to the post.

He met Merlindo during the shoot of The Skinny With Joey Merlino podcast. Merlino announced on Instagram that the segment will be released soon.